Get The Party Started With These Boozy Super Bowl Cocktails
Let's be real – cocktails (and fun non-alcoholic drinks) are what get the people going, and you absolutely want the energy to be high at your Super Bowl party! Touchdowns and commercial breaks aside, your food and drink spread plays a crucial role in gathering the whole team together. Serve up these refreshing Super Bowl cocktails alongside some yummy one-bite appetizers, and you've basically won the game. Here are our 17 favorite Super Bowl cocktails – and don't worry – they all have that boozy kick you're looking for. Cheers!
Cucumber Gin Slushie
Unlike this year's opposing teams, cucumbers and gin are a power duo. Highlight the yummy combo in these delightfully green Super Bowl cocktails. They definitely pack a punch! (via Brit + Co)
Rosé Paloma
Mezcal cocktails are all the rage RN, and they'll make sure your Super Bowl party is lit! Try shaking a few shots with grapefruit soda and rosé. Wow is all we have to say! (via Brit + Co)
IPA Cocktail
The beer bros watching the game will find a whole new love for IPAs after they try this Super Bowl cocktail. It's dressed up a bit with the help of watermelon sparkling water, Cointreau, and lemon juice. (via Brit + Co)
Scorpion Bowl
This shareable batch cocktail is perfect for a Super Bowl shindig. Overall, it has a sweet impression, thanks to the pineapple juice and fresh fruit! (via Brit + Co)
Citrus Rosé Sangria
Big batch cocktails like this sangria are perfect for providing the party with drinks. You can combine any pairing of fruit + wine to make sangria, but we highly recommend this gin + rosé + citrus combo that'll amp up the party vibe. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas
Frozen margaritas are always super fun, and this strawberry-jalapeño variety will be so hard to not sip down by the first quarter. (via Brit + Co)
Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs
The Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce references will be all over the place this Super Bowl Sunday, so why not prep this delish sip for the Swifties at your watch party? The Avión tequila brings forth some incredible hints of grapefruit, pineapple, and black pepper that everyone will appreciate.
To make it, stir 1 part Avión Silver, ½ part fresh blood orange juice, ¼ parts lime juice, and 1 part grapefruit juice over ice. Sweeten with agave and garnish with a citrus wheel and sea salt! (via Tequila Avión)
The People's Margarita
This is one of the best Super Bowl cocktails for serving a crowd, plus it's a good option if you don't know everyone's drink preferences. It makes around 8-10 drinks total, and who doesn't love a good marg?!
To make it, combine 2¼ cups Teremana Blanco, 9 oz pomegranate juice, 0.75 oz lime juice, and 0.5 oz agave nectar in a pitcher with ice. Then, pour out into rocks glasses with fresh ice, and finish things off with a lime wheel. (via Teremana Tequila)
Raspberry Peach Cocktail Slushies
Beware of brain freeze – you'll want to down these fruity cocktails before the game even starts! Keep the fruits on standby inside your freezer to make batch after batch after batch for the whole party. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Juicy Strawberry Hibiscus Mojito
An easy combo of strawberries, lime, and mint leaves sets this cocktail up for total success. The Nixie Strawberry Hibiscus sparkling water is a must. (via Nixie)
Blueberry Moscow Mule
Blueberries in a Moscow Mule are *chef's kiss.* Make a flavor touchdown with this fruity-fresh sipper! (via Mixop)
Jamaica Cooler
Hints of ginger are hidden in each sip of this zesty cocktail. To make it, shake 2 oz Milagro Silver, 0.75 oz ginger-hibiscus syrup (made with sugar, fresh ginger, and dried hibiscus), and 0.5 fresh lime juice over ice. Top with 4 oz club soda, then garnish with a lime wheel and bits of candied ginger! (via Milagro Tequila)
Salty Dog Cocktail
The Salty Dog combines vodka with grapefruit, and it's so heavenly. (via Averie Cooks)
Pomegranate Paloma
Fruity and oh-so fun for a football game, this Paloma gets the pom treatment. To make it, stir 1.5 oz Cazadores Blanco, 0.5 oz St-Germain elderflower liqueur, 2 oz pomegranate juice, and a splash of grapefruit soda (like LaCroix) over ice. Garnish with a squeeze of lime and salt around the rim to enjoy! (via Cazadores Tequila)
Cheladas
If mixing more than three ingredients for your Super Bowl cocktails sounds like such a chore, look no further than these refreshing Cheladas. It's just ice-cold Mexican lager served in a tall, salt-rimmed glass with fresh lime juice. A little upgrade can go a long way! (via Hello Little Home)
Blackberry Bourbon Smash
The berries in these Super Bowl cocktails make them taste like juice. That's every drinker's dream, TBH! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Spicy Serrano Pineapple Margarita
Make the swicy (sweet + spicy) trend a big hit with this marg! It has a kick from not only the peppers, but the tequila, too. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Lead image via Cazadores Tequila.
