The 'Emilia Pérez' Trailer Proves Selena Gomez Is A Force To Be Reckoned With
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We've known for a decade that Selena Gomez can command any scene she's a part of. (Hello Wizards of Waverly Place!) And the entire world is starting to take notice thanks to her newest movie, Emilia Pérez. The musical thriller, which hits Netflix this fall, won both the Jury Prize and Best Actress Awards at Cannes in May 2024. We finally have the Emilia Pérez trailer, and it looks just as stunning and emotional as Cannes audiences promised it would be. Here's everything you need to know about the new 2024 movie.
What is the film Emilia Pérez about?
This new musical thriller, from writer & director Jacques Audiard, is split into four acts as it follows four women in Mexico. At the center of the story, cartel leader Emilia (played by Karla Sofía Gascón) gets the help of lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña) so she can fake her death and live her truth. It bends genres, defies expectations, and is just as gritty as it is beautiful.
Where can I stream Emilia Pérez?
Netflix
Emilia Pérez will premiere in select theaters November 1, 2024. The movie will hit Netflix on November 13, 2024.
Is Emilia Pérez in English or Spanish?
Netflix
The Emilia Pérez cast mostly speaks Spanish throughout the movie, but they speak some English as well.
Who's in the Emilia Pérez cast?
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Emilia Pérez stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.
Where was Emilia Pérez shot?
Netflix
The movie was shot in a studio in Paris, and the team used a blue screen to recreate Mexico digitally.
Lead image via Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
