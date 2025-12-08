Selena Gomez & "Big Sister" Taylor Swift Finally Went To A Chiefs Game Together. See The Pics!

As much as I love keeping up with celebrity relationships, I love keeping up with celebrity friendships just as much (if not more). Celebs like Riley Keough and Dakota Johnson, and Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, continually talk about how they're able to help each other through the ups and downs of fame because they're in it together. BFF's Taylor and Selena have been friends for over 15 years, and prove that the sweetest friendships can withstand anything. The love and support between the best friends is making us think back on all our favorite moments from the duo!

Keep reading for all of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez' sweetest friendship moments.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Watch Travis Kelce Play Football View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) On December 7, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez went to their first Chiefs game together to watch Taylor's fiancé Travis Kelce play against the Houston Texans. The BFF's looked a little confused and a little concerned, but hey — at least they got some quality time together!

Taylor Swift Gives A Speech At Selena Gomez's Wedding Selena Gomez/Instagram At Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco, Taylor Swift gave a speech that allegedly left the bride in tears. The singer "talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together both professionally and personally," and revealed "that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationship over the years, they were always there for each other," a Daily Mail source says. Sweet!

Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift In 'Vanity Fair' Cover Story Cindy Ord/Getty Images For Vanity Fair's October issue, Selena Gomez revealed Taylor Swift is only a phone call away when she needs her, offering industry advice or gossiping about Vanderpump Rules (just like the rest of us). “She is really like a big sister to me," Selena reveals. 2024 has had plenty of new music releases and concert tours to pick from, and Selena has been loving it! “I love female artists,” she says. “I’ve been to all the girls’ concerts—Billie, Dua….” Hopefully a Selena Gomez concert is in our future!

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Exchange Whispers At The Golden Globes Amy Sussman / Getty Images The Golden Globe Awards was full of interesting moments, but nothing stood out quite like Selena making a beeline to Taylor's table to tell her something. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Only Murders in the Building star was seen whispering something in Taylor's ear that must've been juicy enough for her to visibly gasp. While no one knows for sure what they were talking about, it's clear that Taylor mouthed, "She what" to Selena Gomez. One X user posted, "Oh I just know Selena Gomez was talking some *shit* with Taylor. She’s so me. Love them. #GoldenGlobes." Despite speculations that Kylie had an issue with boyfriend Timothée being near Selena, a source told People the latter, "...was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie." Given their close-knit friendship, the world may never know what Taylor and Selena were whispering about...unless they want to tell us.

Selena Gomez Celebrates Taylor Swift's Birthday Selena Gomez/Instagram Taylor Swift's birthday on December 13 was a very festive occasion — and to celebrate, Selena posted a new photo of the party they had together! The photo features Taylor basically sitting in Selena's lap (like the closest of friends do, ya know?), with a delicious cake, white wine, and plenty of friends around them. They're both wearing very cozy sweaters and tights for another matching moment! "New York, my favorite moments w you this week," Selena captioned the post.

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Hang Out In NYC Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images On December 8, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez had a GNO in NYC. They were joined by Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoë Kravitz for one of Ramy Youssef's comedy shows (the proceeds of which will be donated to the American Near East Refugee Aid to help the crisis in Gaza). Then they went to grab some pizza at Lucali in Brooklyn — can I get a slice?! The women both wore mini skirts — Selena's in a snakeskin print and Taylor's in plaid — and knee high boots — Selena's in black and Taylor's in red — and I will be adding these to my fall and winter capsule wardrobe STAT!

Selena Posts Some Selfies Selena Gomez/Instagram On September 17, Selena posted a couple of super cute selfies of her with Taylor and an amazing background (the ocean and the food, TBH). "Thas my best frien — she a real bad," Selena captioned the post, referencing a Saweetie and Doja Cat song. The duo appear to be on the patio of a restaurant, and it totally makes me want to hang out with them, whether they're eating out or traveling the globe. I love that I can be myself around my friends without worrying what they'll think — including being silly, wearing no makeup, and straight up kissing their faces — and I love that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez can do the same!

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Hang Out At The VMAs Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV Both Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez came home with some big wins from the VMAs — Taylor with Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero," and Selena with Best Afrobeats for her feature on Rema's "Calm Down." The duo snapped a few pics and had some of my favorite moments from the night. When Selena won, Taylor screamed her head off and blew kisses in Selena's direction. In short: she couldn't ~calm down~ and neither could I.

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Spend Fourth Of July Together Taylor Swift/Instagram In honor of the Fourth of July, Taylor Swift posted photos from a weekend with her friends. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," Taylor captioned the post. This might not seem like a huge deal, but it's a choice many Swifties consider a nod to her famous 1989-era Fourth of July parties. In addition to HAIM, Selena Gomez can also be seen relaxing with Taylor, eating popsicles, and overall having a patriotic time.

Selena Gomez Attends The Eras Tour Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Like so many celebrities, Selena Gomez attended the Eras Tour (and with her little sister Gracie in tow!). Selena wore a dress, cardigan, and mini buns to represent the folklore era, while Gracie wore a purple dress à la Speak Now.

Taylor Swift Supports Selena Gomez' "My Mind And Me" Documentary Apple TV After the trailer release for Selena Gomez' Apple TV+ documentary My Mind And Me, Taylor Swift shared the trailer with the note, "So proud of you. Love you forever."

Selena Gomez FaceTimes Taylor Swift During "Selena + Chef" Max During an episode of her Max show Selena + Chef, Selena Gomez FaceTimes Taylor Swift to show her the Korean barbeque Texas breakfast tacos she'd been making. "If you don't send me the recipe we're going to have words," Taylor says. "I want to be served that." Taylor then goes on to say how jealous she is, and Selena comments that making food is Taylor's love language. Same!

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Talk About Their Friendship Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner In Selena Gomez' 2020 cover story for WSJ, both Selena and Taylor Swift open up about their friendship. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Taylor says in the interview. "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her." "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected," Selena says. "Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

Selena Gomez Shows Up At The Reputation Tour Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS During Taylor Swift's Reputation tour, Selena Gomez came onstage in Pasadena, California to sing "Hands to Myself" — which is one of my favorite Taylor Swift concert moments ever! "To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what," Taylor wrote on Instagram, "you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too." Selena also posted on Instagram in honor of the performance, saying, "I’m grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you."

Taylor Swift Makes History At The 2016 Grammys Jason Merritt / Staff Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez made another red carpet appearance at the 2016 Grammys, where Taylor would go on to win Album of the Year — and become the first woman to do so twice.

Selena Gomez Becomes A Part Of The 1989 Era Christopher Polk / Staff Taylor Swift released the "Bad Blood feat. Kendrick Lamar" music video starring Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Haley Williams, and Cara Delevingne. Selena then went on to join Taylor during the 1989 World Tour, where they sang Selena's "Good For You" at the Staples Center in L.A. They also attended the 2015 VMAs, where Taylor Swift won the Best Video for "Bad Blood."

Selena Gomez Celebrates Taylor Swift's "1989" in 2014 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images To celebrate the release of 1989 in October 2014, Selena Gomez posted a collage of images to her Instagram. "From hotel room album listening parties, kitchen dance floor album listening parties to driving on the pch, windows down album listening parties," she says in the caption. "The best part is we were the only ones there. Each time. So happy, honored and proud to know you and your diaries."

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Match At The 2013 VMAs Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for MTV The 2013 VMAs were huge for those of us who were deep in in fan culture at the time. Not only did Taylor and Selena both wear navy dresses, but Selena took home Best Pop Video for "Come & Get It," an award presented by One Direction.

Selena Gomez Joins Taylor Swift On The Speak Now Tour In 2011 Larry Busacca/Getty Images At Taylor's NYC stop of the Speak Now Tour, Selena Gomez came out onstage at Madison Square Garden to sing "Who Says," another one of her early hits. Taylor Swift was also joined by James Taylor (who she was actually named after) to sing his song "Fire and Rain."

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Attend The People's Choice Awards In 2011 Charley Gallay / Stringer At the 2011 People's Choice Awards, Selena Gomez performed her hit song "A Year Without Rain," and both Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez won awards: Favorite Breakout Artist for Selena Gomez & The Scene and Favorite Country Artist for Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez Brings Taylor Swift To The "Another Cinderella Story" Premiere Michael Buckner/Getty Images The BFF duo makes their red carpet debut at Selena Gomez' Another Cinderella Story premiere. Selena wore a slate gray dress with a capelet detail and Taylor rocked her country style with a sleeveless, white babydoll dress. Very 2008 and very cute.

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Meet Thanks To The Jonas Brothers Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were both connected to the JoBros in 2008 (the year both Fearless and Camp Rock came out, and the year after Wizards of Waverly Place premiered). "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together, it was hysterical," Selena said in a 2017 interview with KISS FM UK. "We just clicked...It was the best thing we got out of those relationships." (I will add that, as listeners, we got songs like "Last Kiss" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine" out of the relationships, which definitely comes as a close second to this friendship.)

This post has been updated.