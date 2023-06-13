Selena Gomez Is Finally Releasing New Music
Rare, the 2020 album from singer, Only Murders in the Building actress, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, is one of my go-to pump up albums. From singleness to confidence to heartbreak, she touches on so many aspects of being a woman. Every time I play it, I always end up in a better mood than I was before.
If you've been consuming Rare Beauty like there's no tomorrow and listened to "My Mind and Me" on repeat since it dropped, then you've probably also been awaiting any news on Selena Gomez' new music. Well, today is our lucky day: a fourth studio album is coming!
Selena has been in Paris filming Emilia Perez alongside Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofia Gascón, but confirmed this week on her socials that she is also recording new music. In a post that features her sitting in a recording booth, she says "don't worry guys, it's coming. Even from Paris. 😉"
In addition to her Revelación EP, and features on Rema's "Calm Down" and Coldplay's "Let Somebody Go," Selena gave us another track in 2022: "My Mind & Me." The track was released alongside her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, and is a much slower and ultra-vulnerable look into her mental health.
“I felt super connected to what I was singing and what I was saying,” she told Variety in December of 2022. “Honestly, it was therapeutic for me.”
“Once we had the overarching concept of feeling at odds with your own mind, the song just kind of wrote itself," said Amy Allen, who served as a collaborator on the song. "It felt like a dream session because it’s so rare for a song to come out so naturally.”
Like so many forms of art, songwriting has given Selena a way to process her emotions and figure out how she truly feels about a situation: “In a way, it saved me from having to talk again about all this stuff that I was feeling...I think being honest and coming from that place turns out always the best music.”
Is Selena Gomez making new music?
Yes! Selena confirmed on her Instagram that she is making new music. We don't know what the album will sound like, but given her history with upbeat track, we're hoping it's another pop album!
What is Selena Gomez working on now?
Selena just wrapped filming on Only Murders in the Building season three, and is currently filming Emilia Perez in Paris. The upcoming album will be Selena's fourth studio album.
When did Selena Gomez release her latest song?
Selena Gomez released "My Mind & Me" on November 3, 2022, alongside her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.
Lead image via Presley Ann / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!