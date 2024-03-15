The 6 Most-Anticipated Fall Movies For 2024
After we binge watch all the best fresh and inspiring spring movies, and all the summer movies that capture the colorful, carefree nature of warmer months, it's time for fall movies! And the best part about these 2024 movies is, without a doubt, their casts. This year's fall flicks have some seriously big names attached to them (Pedro Pascal! Paul Mescal! Lady Gaga!), and they promise to be some of the best titles we've seen this year. Here are the most-anticipated fall movies to add to your watchlist in 2024.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — In Theaters September 6, 2024
This follow-up to Tim Burton's original Beetlejuice stars Jenna Ortega as Astrid, the daughter of Winona Ryder's iconic character Lydia. We don't have too many plot details about this fall movie, but considering Jenna promises Astrid is weird, it's safe to assume the movie plot will be just as strange as the original.
Beetlejuice 2 hits theaters September 6, 2024 and stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux.
The Wild Robot — In Theaters September 20, 2024
Roz is a robot who gets shipwrecked on a deserted island. In an effort to adapt to its surroundings, Roz begins to form relationships with the animals it meets — including an orphaned (and very cute) baby goose. Watch The Wild Robot trailer here.
You can watch The Wild Robot in theaters September 20. The fall movie stars Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Matt Berry, Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, and Ving Rhames.
Joker: Folie à Deux — In theaters October 4, 2024
Harley Quinn is back, and this time she's played by Lady Gaga (when can we get a reunion with Margot Robbie à la Spiderman: No Way Home?). Lady Gaga will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and based on the first shots from the film, I'm going to be on the edge of my seat the entire time.
Joker 2 hits theaters October 4 and stars Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.
Venom: The Last Dance — In theaters October 25, 2024
Speaking of Spider-Man, we're getting another chapter in the Venom saga with Venom: The Last Dance. We know (thanks to the end of Venom 2) that this movie series has hopped on the multiverse train — and that Venom now knows about Peter Parker. This does not bode well for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
Venom 3 hits theaters October 25 and stars Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo.
Gladiator 2 — In Theaters November 22, 2024
Paul Mescal headlines this huge blockbuster as Lucius, the son of the late Maximus (played by Russell Crowe in the original 2000 film), opposite Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal (who we'll see next year in Fantastic Four). So, I see your iconic "Are you not entertained?" and I raise you, "How are you not entertained?"
Gladiator 2 hits theaters November 22 and stars Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi.
Wicked Part 1 — In Theaters November 27, 2024
One of this year's final fall movies is one of my most-anticipated. Jon M. Chu's follow-up to In The Heights and Crazy Rich Asians follows the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West, and has some majorly important themes about judgement, prejudice, and standing up for what's right. This movie couldn't come at a better time.
You can watch Wicked in theaters November 27, 2024. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and Keala Settle.
