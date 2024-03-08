The Most-Anticipated 2024 Movies
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
This year's best new TV shows are shaping up to be dramatic, thrilling, and nearly cinematic. And after a year in Barbieland with Margot Robbie, we're trading hot pink passion for more toned-down shades of drama, sci-fi epics, and romantic movies that will make you swoon! Whether you prefer to see stars like Zendaya and Emma Stone on the big screen or you pick curling up on the couch with a snack every single time, these 2024 movies are the way to go. Some of them are original scripts and some are based on books, but one thing unites them all: you'll be on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
Spring 2024 Movies
Image via Prime Video
Spring movies are just one thing that makes me feel refreshed and ready to shed my layers (both in terms of my spring outfits *and* spring cleaning). The common theme throughout all of these 2024 movies is relationships, humanity, and sticking with the people you love. Sounds good to me.
Dune 2 — In Theaters Now
Image via Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures
Dune 2 tackles the second half of Frank Herbert's iconic novel, and brings Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan and Austin Butler's Feyd Rautha into the fold. This 2024 movie has romance, it has tension, and, unfortunately, it also has jumpscare-worthy sand worm popcorn buckets. This is already one of my favorite movies of the year!
Dune 2 is in theaters now. The spring movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson.
Damsel — On Netflix Now
Image via Netflix
While the trailer for this fantasy movie is pretty close to what it delivers, I totally wasn't expecting just how beautiful the filmography would be. The rich jewel-toned aesthetic, deep metallics, and lush setting reminded me of iconic movies like Lord of the Rings, and if you're a fantasy fan, you won't want to miss it.
Damsel is one Netflix now and stars Angela Bassett, Millie Bobby Brown, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, and Robin Wright.
Irish Wish — On Netflix March 15
Image via Patrick Redmond / Netflix
If the most important part of a rom-com for you is the chemistry between leads, then you absolutely have to add this 2024 movie to your watchlist. Everyone in this film blends so seamlessly that at times, I forgot I was watching fictional people! Plus, the beautiful Irish backdrop doesn't hurt. Watch our interviews with Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry, and with Ed Speleers to hear more about the film!
Irish Wish hits Netflix March 15 and stars Lindsay Lohan, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Tan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, and Ayesha Curry.
French Girl — In Theaters March 15
Image via Paramount Pictures
Vanessa Hudgens is back in this oh-so-French rom-com. The story follows Gordon, who then follows his girlfriend to Quebec when she moves before he can propose. He's prepared for the engagement, but when he gets there, he's not expecting to have to impress her entire family.
French Girl hits theaters March 15 and stars Zach Braff, Evelyne Brochu, Luc Picard, Antoine Olivier Pilon, Isabelle Vincent, Charlotte Aubin, Muriel Dutil, William Fichtner, and Vanessa Hudgens.
Música — On Prime Video April 4
Image via Amazon MGM Studios
IRL couple Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso star in this 2024 movie as Isabella and Rudy. In the film, Rudy, who has synesthesia, is a street performer who feels stuck between his passion for his music and the idea of settling down with his girlfriend. But it's when he meets Isabella that he truly feels a spark. Not only does Mancuso star in this film, but he also wrote and directed it!
Música hits Prime Video April 4, and stars Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, Maria Mancuso, and J.B. Smoove.
Sasquatch Sunset — In Theaters April 19
Image via Bleecker Street
When I learned this spring movie was about Sasquatches, somehow I didn't realize that meant the actors would be walking around the forest in full-size Sasquatch suits. We still don't know all the info on this one but we do know it's about the last family of Sasquatches fighting for their survival. I have no clue what we're in for.
Sasquatch Sunset will be in theaters April 19. The 2024 movie stars Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, and Christophe Zajac-Denek.
Challengers — In Theaters April 26
Image via Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
In this 2024 movie, Zendaya stars as Tashi, who is predicted to be the biggest tennis star ever. But when Tashi gets injured during a match, she has to pivot from player to coach. And who better to mentor than her husband Art? (The answer is also apparently her ex Patrick, who's Art's ex best friend). Strap in folks, this one's going to get messy.
Challengers hits theaters April 26 and stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor.
The Idea Of You — On Prime Video May 2
Image via Alisha Wetherill/Prime
Harry Styles fans, listen up! This is basically every maladaptive daydreamer's wish come true: 40-year-old Solène (played by Anne Hathaway, because of course she is), starts a relationship with 24-year-old singer Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) after seeing his set at Coachella.
The Idea of You drops on Prime Video May 2 and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway, Ella Rubin, and Reid Scott.
The Fall Guy — In Theaters May 3
Image via Universal Pictures
Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is a stuntman who said goodbye to Hollywood so he could take care of his mental and physical health. But when his ex's movie is disrupted (AKA, the star goes missing), Colt uses all his stuntman skills to track him down.
The Fall Guy hits theaters May 3 and stars Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Ryan Gosling, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hannah Waddingham.
2024 Summer Movies
Image via Pixar/Disney
When it's time to break out the bathing suits and spend all day out in the sun, you know it's time to unwind with a summer movie. All these 2024 movies touch on the idea of adventure and exploration, whether it be traveling to a new part of the world or understanding yourself better, which is exactly what summer *should* be about. (Although who am I kidding, so should the rest of the year).
Inside Out 2 — In Theaters June 14, 2024
Image via Disney Pixar
I absolutely sobbed during Inside Out in 2015, and I'm ready to get my heart broken again, TBH. This summer movie builds on all the emotions of the first one with some new additions: Anxiety, Embarrassment, Boredom, and Envy. Welcome to the teenage years.
Inside Out 2 hits theaters June 14, 2024 and stars Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Hawke, Liza Lapira, Diane Lane Amy Poehler, and Phyllis Smith.
The Bikeriders — In Theaters June 21, 2024
Image via Focus Features
Both Austin Butler and Mike Faist's second movie of the year comes out this June, and follows a group of Chicago bikeriders at the end of the '60s. While the characters are fictional, the movie is inspired by Danny Lyon's 1967 photobook of real riders!
The Bikeriders hits theaters June 21, 2024 and stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Mike Faist, Tom Hardy, Boyd Holbrook, Norman Reedus, and Michael Shannon.
It Ends With Us — In Theaters June 21, 2024
Image via Amazon
We're FINALLY getting a new Blake Lively movie this summer thanks to It Ends With Us. Inspired by Colleen Hoover's book of the same name, the story follows Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner who's torn between a future with a man she's just met, and one with her first love.
It Ends With Us hits theaters June 21 and stars Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Justin Baldoni, and Hasan Minhaj.
A Quiet Place: Day One — In Theaters June 28, 2024
Image via Paramount Pictures
Go back to the very beginning with this new installment in the A Quiet Place franchise. This story takes place in New York City during the day the Death Angels came to earth. I'll admit I'm nervous to watch this because the last place I want to be during a major emergency is the middle of the city...
A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters June 28, 2024. The movie stars Djimon Hounsou, Lupita Nyong’o, Denis O’Hare Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff.
Twisters — In Theaters July 19, 2024
Image via Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures
This 2024 movie will really get your adrenaline pumping. Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos' characters are determined to make history by hunting tornadoes, but the movie also comes complete with cowboy hats, really cool sunglasses, and dramatic scenes in the rain.
Twisters hits theaters July 19, 2024 and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Maura Tierney.
Deadpool 3 (Deadpool & Wolverine) — In Theaters July 26, 2024
Image via Marvel Studios
This summer movie will officially bring Wolverine into the MCU but there's also a change it'll bring Taylor Swift, which I would *love* to see. When Ryan Reynolds' Wade messes with the timeline, the TVA shows up to set things right. And, naturally, chaos ensues.
Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26, 2024 and stars Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand, Hugh Jackman, Stefan Kapičić, Matthew Macfadyen, and Ryan Reynolds.
Fall 2024 Movies
Image via Universal Pictures
When we're craving spring, it's hard to imagine wanting to re-enter hibernation season, but the time will come! This year's fall movies are all about maximalism in every sense: the costumes, the plotlines, and even the cast lists. Whether you prefer your films cozy or spooky, there's something for you this year!
Beetlejuice 2 — In Theaters September 6, 2024
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega stars as Astrid, the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia. "She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume," Jenna tells Vanity Fair. "The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, [is] really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since [the first movie]."
Beetlejuice 2 hits theaters September 6, 2024 and stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux.
Joker: Folie a Deux — In Theaters October 4
Image via Warner Bros.
Lady Gaga basically broke the internet when we learned she was joining the sequel to Joker. She'll play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's titular character, and I cannot wait to see the electricity between these two — even if it's kind of scary at the same time.
Joker 2 hits theaters October 4 and stars Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.
Wicked: Part I — In Theaters November 27, 2024
Image via Wicked LLC
This 2024 movie is going to be absolutely incredible. It's confirmed this will serve as the first half of the full story (à la Dune 2), but it's unclear whether the movie will end right after Elphaba's "Defying Gravity" the way the first act of the musical does. Either way, I'm fully prepared to cry.
You can watch Wicked in theaters November 27, 2024. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and Keala Settle.
Winter Movies We Got In 2024
Image via Universal Pictures
As far as I'm concerned, winter movies are all about the magic and comfort that we lean into during colder months (both within the holiday season and following it). These 2024 movies were all about brightening up dreary winter days, and all featured seriously bold aesthetics. And thank goodness!
Suncoast — On Hulu
Image via Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures
If you love coming-of-age movies, I recommend Suncoast wholeheartedly. (TBH, I recommend it wholeheartedly no matter what). The semi-autobiographical movie follows Doris, who's just trying to make it through high school the same year her dying brother gets checked into an end-of-life facility. This movie is comforting and is an incredibly comforting, complex look at grief, and I loved it from start to finish.
Suncoast is available to stream on Hulu and stars Nico Parker, Laura Linney, and Woody Harrelson.
Argylle — Rent On Amazon Prime Now
Image via Universal Pictures
For anyone who misses their early 2000s spy era, this winter movie will let you satisfy your desire for adventure without ever having to leave the house. Elly Conway's journey from reclusive author to woman-on-the-run is funny, heartwarming, and just sarcastic enough that it's self-aware.
Argylle is available to rent on Amazon Prime now and stars Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockell, Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, and John Cena.
Mean Girls — On Paramount+ Now
Image via Paramount Pictures
The original Mean Girls is somehow 20 years old, and this new iteration (based on the Broadway musical) brings plenty of current events, slang, and TikTok trends to the forefront. The whole cast knocks it out of the park and I've had "Not My Fault" stuck in my head since January.
Mean Girls is available on Paramount+ now and stars Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jenna Fischer, Chris Briney, Reneé Rapp, Ashley Park.
Which of these 2024 movies are at the top of your list?
Lead image viaPatrick Redmond / Netflix
