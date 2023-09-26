The Most-Anticipated Winter Movies For 2023
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After we've binged all the new TV shows and fall movies coming to our screens, it's time for this year's new winter movies. When it gets cold enough, all we really want to do is curl up with a mug of tea and dive into all kinds of different stories. These cozy picks will turn into comfort movies before long, and with themes of family, friendship, and love (plus holidays — you really can't leave out the holidays), you'll want to watch these winter movies over and over again.
Candy Cane Lane — On Prime Video December 1
When Chris (Eddie Murphy) makes a deal with elf Pepper (Jillian Bell) to win the annual neighborhood Christmas decor contest, Pepper brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life with a single spell. Now it's up to Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their kids to break the spell and save the holidays.
Waitress — In Theaters December 7
Pie-maker and waitress Jenna (Sara Bareilles) is stuck in an unfulfilling marriage in a small town, but dreams of winning a baking contest that will allow her to escape to a nearby city. When she learns that she's pregnant, Jenna has to rely on her best friends, and a handsome new town doctor, to confront her fears head-on. Watch our red carpet premiere interviews here!
Poor Things — In Theaters December 8
You've never seen Emma Stone like this before. In Poor Things, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, Emma plays Belle, who's brought back to life by a scientist...and then decides to join a lawyer on the adventure of a lifetime.
Eileen — In Theaters December 8
Starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, this winter movie follows Eileen, who's working at a prison in 1960s New England. When a new, glamorous counselor arrives, they become fast friends before their relationship quickly turns sinister.
Wonka — In Theaters December 15
Wonka follows the titular character as he uses his own brand of magic (and chocolate) to make the world a better place. Not only is this moving going to be upbeat and very fun, but we're also pretty sure Timothée Chalamet's "I'm makin' chocolate 'o course" has already been immortalized on TikTok.
Anyone But You — In Theaters December 15
Call all rom-com watchers! If you're an enemies-to-lovers stan, or a sucker for fake relationships, this Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney movie is a must-see. Anyone But You follows two arch-nemeses who haven't seen each other since their college graduation. But when they reunite for a destination wedding, they have to pretend to be lovers.
American Fiction — In Theaters December 22
Jeffrey Wright stars as novelist Monk, who's had it with how Black communities are represented, and how the entertainment industry profits off of them. He decides to write his own book under a pen name, and ends up discovering much more about himself than he anticipated.
The Color Purple — In Theaters December 25
This classic film is getting a musical adaptation this Christmas. Featuring original music from Halle Bailey, and starring Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, and H.E.R., The Color Purple movie revolves around Celie, who grows up in 1900s Georgia, but dreams of reuniting with her sister in Africa.
Mean Girls — In Theaters January 12
Speaking of movie musicals, Mean Girls: The Movie is a winter movie that we'll see at the beginning of 2024. We can't wait to see Reneé Rapp,The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney, and The Last Thing He Told Me's Angourie Rice. The movie follows former homeschooler Cady, who decides to infiltrate the mean girl clique during her first year at public high school.
Bob Marley: One Love — In Theaters February 14
This biographical movie musical follows the life of reggae icon Bob Marley, from his rise to fame until he passed away in May of 1981. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Jesse Cilio, and James Norton star, while Bob's son Ziggy is producing. We got a sneak peek at this year's CinemaCon and the movie looks amazing.
Madame Web — In Theaters February 14
Starring huge names like Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabella Merced, Emma Roberts, and Celeste O'Connor, this is one 2024 movie we can't wait to see. Johnson stars as the titular character, a clairvoyant who's able to see inside the spider world.
