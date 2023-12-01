8 Sephora Birthday Gifts You Can Score On Your Big Day This December!
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It's the first day of December, and we're celebrating it by sharing which Sephorabirthday gift you can get this month. That's right — I'm talking about all the freebies you can find! Well, not all of them — just enough to help you find new makeup, skincare, or haircare products to add to your vanity. After looking at the options Sephora has to offer this month, we're sure you'll have a hard time choosing from all the great options.
Let's jump into the 8 glamorous Sephora birthday gifts you can get in December!
How do I redeem my free birthday gift?
In order to redeem your birthday gift, you have to become a beauty insider. Signing up is completely free.
Are birthday gifts only available online?
Some of them are, but some can be picked up in-stores. You'll want to look online to see if the birthday gift you want has the "Available online only" or "Available in Store only" label.
Can I redeem more than one gift?
Wouldn't it be nice if we could have all the things? Unfortunately, you can only choose one birthday gift set.
Am I able to redeem a VIB or Rogue birthday gift if I haven't reached those tiers?
If you recently became a beauty insider, you'll be in the 'insider' tier. Here's the requirements to reach the next tiers:
- VIB: Spend $350 in one year
- Rogue: Spend $1000 in one year
You'll have to continue spending those amounts to maintain your VIB or Rogue status. At that point, you'll be able to redeem a Rogue VIB birthday gift.
Other than that, you have free reign to choose from 7 other great options! Here's everything you can choose during your birthday month!
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Skincare Birthday Gift Set (Clean Beauty)
What's included:
- Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner
- Niacinamide Dew Drops
I chose this birthday gift during September and fell in love with the niacinamide dew drops! I typically use this after cleansing and toning my face because it serves as a way to minimize my pores.
Note: It has a faint watermelon fragrance.
Kérastase Curly Hair Birthday Gift Set
What's included:
- Curl Manifesto Sulfate-free Shampoo for Curly Hair mini
- Curl Manifesto Light-Weight Conditioner for Curly Hair mini
- Curl Manifesto Hydrating Leave-in Cream for Curly Hair mini
Ilia Makeup Birthday Gift Set (Clean Beauty)
What's included:
- Limitless Lash Mascara in shade After Midnight (Black)
- Multi-Sitck in shade At Last (Mauve Rose)
You can never have too many tubes of mascara, but you may choose to stick with Ilia's limitless lash mascara after you redeem this birthday gift. It works to expertly strengthen, lift and elongate lashes without leaving behind clumps.
As far for the buildable multi-stick? Trust me when I say mauve rose looks good on everyone.
Ouai "The Ouai of Life" Birthday Gift Set
What's included:
- Detox Shampoo mini
- Leave-in Travel Conditioner mini
- St. Bart's Body Cleanser mini
- Melrose Place eau de parfum mini
Dior Fragrance Birthday Gift Set
What's included:
- Miss Dior eau de parfum mini
- Sauvage eau de parfum mini
Sephora Mystery Birthday Gift Set
What's included:
- Three samples from skincare, haircare, and makeup brands
Sephora Birthday Gift 250 Bonus Points
Then again, you can decide to have an extra 250 bonus points added to your account. I reached the VIB rogue tier by choosing this option one year and my total accumulated points allowed me to save $10 off my next purchase. It's a win even if it's not a gift set.
ROGUE VIB
Patrick Ta Makeup Lover's Birthday Gift Set
What's included:
- Major Brow Lamination Gel mini
- Major Glow Lip Shine mini
If you've reached the VIB or Rogue tiers — congratulations! You'll get to take home Patrick Ta's makeup lover's birthday gift set! If the pretty packaging doesn't catch your eye, then the high shine lipgloss and smoothing brow gel will!
Which birthday gift will you be taking home this month?
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead images via Sephora
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.