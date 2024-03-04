What Is Liquid Chlorophyll, And Do I Need It?
Wellness trends quickly come and go on TikTok, but the latest health kick that’s taken the internet by storm is easily identified by a deep, dark green water. With over 66 million views on TikTok, chlorophyll water has become a popular step in the morning routines of wellness girlies, but do you need it too? In case you’re new to the term as a whole, Chlorophyll is a potent antioxidant that is present in most green vegetables, and which gives common foods like spinach, broccoli, kiwi, and more their color.Before you add yet another supplement to your already-stacked routine, we’ve tapped a few professionals in the space to help determine how legitimate liquid chlorophyll actually is. The dark green drops seem like a magic potion from the promises of clearer skin, less bloat, and a healthier gut that we’ve seen online, so let’s dive into the facts!
What does drinking liquid chlorophyll do?
Image via Clevr
San Diego-based Dr. Jenelle Kim, a doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and certified herbalist, shared more clarity on what liquid chlorophyll actually does. “It’s known to help improve overall health, boost energy, and help to fight illness,” Dr. Kim explained. "Chlorophyll can be used to help cleanse and purify the skin thanks to its powerful anti-inflammatory properties and it is rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K, which help to nourish and revitalize skin cells.”
Dr. Kim also noted that if you're low in chlorophyll, you’re likely low in other nutrients too. This problem can be solved simply by increasing the leafy greens in your diet or drinking green juice in the mornings. However, if your lack of vegetable consumption is because you don’t like how they taste, using liquid chlorophyll drops as a substitute is a great alternative.
What are the side effects of taking chlorophyll?
Image via Juna
When introducing a new supplement or vitamin into your life, it’s important to understand the side effects that could potentially come along with it. Thankfully, the side effects of Chlorophyll are quite minimal, but we turned to registered dietitian, Dr. Rimas Geiga, to offer his expert commentary.
“The side effects of liquid chlorophyll are minimal. However, some may experience mild digestive issues or green-tinted stool — perfectly harmless indicators of chlorophyll doing its magic.” Dr. Geiga also made a point to note that “as with any supplement, moderation is key.”
What are the main benefits of chlorophyll?
Images via Sakara
Dr. Kim said that liquid chlorophyll is rich in vitamins and can help:
- Improve health and fight illness
- Boost energy
- Cleanse and purify skin
Who should not drink chlorophyll?
Image via Yan Krukau / PEXELS
According to Dr. Geiga, there's a tiny group of people who should avoid the emerald drink. He noted, “Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals should exercise caution, and those with specific medical conditions or allergies should consult their healthcare provider before diving into chlorophyll. Always prioritize personalized advice based on your unique health profile.” He continued, “Liquid chlorophyll is more than just a TikTok sensation — it's a wellness gem with tangible benefits. I encourage you to explore this natural marvel; embrace the green revolution and let your health flourish!”
Given the positive feedback from healthcare professionals and experts above, we can’t wait to embark on our liquid chlorophyll journey.
Shop Liquid Chlorophyll Here!
Sakara Detox Wasater Drops
Sakara’s unique blend of chlorophyll is harvested from white mulberry leaf due to its ultra-healing benefits, including helping the body to rid toxins. By moving them as waste through the GI tract, these detoxifying drops are plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free.
Cymbiotika Super Greens
Cymbiotika’s single-use chlorophyll pouches come in a pack of 30 for month-long nutrition support. In addition to chlorophyll, Super Greens contain a bioavailable complex of natural plant compounds including glucoraphanin, broccoli seed, and other alkalizing greens to promote a healthy immune response while supporting cellular detoxification and energy production.
Clevr Blends Matcha SuperLatte
“The vibrant green hue of our Clevr Matcha SuperLatte is courtesy of high amounts of chlorophyll, a green pigment that is chock full of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers. It can help boost energy levels and the body’s overall functionality,” shared the brand’s co-founder and CEO. Formulated to leave you clear-headed and energized, this creamy instant latte is a great option for those looking for a liquid chlorophyll that tastes a bit more comforting.
Nature's Way Chlorofresh, Liquid Chlorophyll
A no-nonsense approach to liquid chlorophyll, the Nature’s Way formula is great for those who want to experiment with the health trend without investing more than they’re comfortable with. Currently on sale for only $10.20 on Amazon, this plant-powered formulation is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and free of artificial colors; all for a reasonable price.
wellmade, Liquid Chlorophyll
If you’re someone who needs a little bit of flavoring to help get your dietary supplements down, this peppermint tincture is the perfect option for you. 5-star reviewer, Alyssa from Iowa, how the amount of product for the price ($9.99) of these drops offers a great value.
Juna Detox Drops
Formulated with lemon and mint, these chlorophyll drops promote liver detoxification and a healthy microbiome. With the natural energy boost these drops deliver, they’re a great way to kickstart your day. Unlike other stimulating supplements, these drops boost energy on a cellular level for a clean, sustained boost.
Header image via Sakara
