Nina Dobrev Just Revealed Why She's Not Wedding Planning

Shaun White made us all swoon when he proposed to Nina Dobrev with white roses (and a fake Vogue dinner to throw Nina off the scent). And while this couple is head over heels in L-O-V-E, they're not in a hurry to get down the aisle. The Vampire Diaries star just spilled on why she's not trying to "rush" this phase of her life.

Nina Dobrev doesn't want to "rush" her engagement.

In an interview with E! News, Nina Dobrev explained why she and Shaun White haven't planned too much of their wedding.

“I was in Australia shooting a movie and then Christmas and New Year’s,” she says. “We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase...you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life but the fiancé period is very short.”

And while being married is so sweet, she's also having fun with their engagement. “I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process," she adds. “It’s so fun to say fiancé."

Nina says she "was never one of those girls who dreamt of what a dream wedding would be,” but it's very important for her to plan a wedding that's as sustainable as it is memorable. "I’d have to do a lot of research and find out the areas of improvement.”

“My number one goal is to find out how to make it as low-impact as possible," she adds.