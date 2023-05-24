Margot Robbie Explained Why Barbie Is Revolutionary — And How She Inspires A Better World
We have been counting down the days to July 21, 2023 since the Barbie movie was announced. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film promises to be a nostalgic dose of emotion, plus a dash of director Greta Gerwig's signature ethereal-yet-realistic wonder. In honor of her upcoming Vogue cover, Robbie sat down with the magazine to talk about her most iconic looks, and give us some more Barbie secrets — like the fact that this iconic shot of her in the Chevrolet wasn't planned!
In her recent “Life in Looks” video, Margot Robbie breaks down the aesthetic of the film and explains how revolutionary Barbie dolls were at the time they were created.
"She can put on a suit and she's a lawyer, she can put on a space helmet and she's an astronaut. She can do all these things and she was doing it at a time [when] women couldn't even have their own bank accounts," Robbie says in the video. (The first Barbie was released in 1959; women couldn't open their own bank accounts until 1974).
"She owned her own car and she owned her own house [and] she had a cute boyfriend...there's always been outrage around Barbie — she was the first woman doll."
Robbie also explains that everything about the film was very tangible and very fake — that way, it would feel like we were really watching a bunch of Barbie dolls. "The biggest touchpoint for us was that everything in this movie had to be authentically artificial," she says. "If you're going to see the sky, it had to be painted. You had to be able to see that it was a painted backdrop."
Lead image via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!