Glen Powell has already had the career of a lifetime, and he's just getting started. Set It Up (the ultimate rom-com), Top Gun: Maverick (the ultimate sequel), and Twisters (the ultimate summer movie) are three of my favorite films of all time, but there's one role he had in 2017 you probably never knew: Nina Dobrev's boyfriend. YUP. Before the Vampire Diaries star got engaged to Shawn White, and before Glen Powell was seen in the back of a car with Lily James, these two were an item.

Let's take a look down memory lane — back to 2017 when Glen Powell & Nina Dobrev dated!

Glen Powell and Nina Dobrev definitely matched each other's energy. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle Glen Powell and Nina Dobrev celebrated a Texas New Year's together in 2017, and then Glen showed up to the premiere of Nina's movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Not to mention the fact they were spotted at a Golden Globes afterparty together. "They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while," a source told E! News, while another said, "All of their friends like them together. They both feel pretty comfortable around each other." We already know Nina is the master of costumes (see her costumes with fiancé Shawn White for reference), and for Nina's 28th birthday in 2017, she threw a La La Land-themed party, complete with themed outfits — and the iconic pose from the movie poster with Glen. In July 2017, Glen Powell and Nina Dobrev got very cozy (and goofy) in a photo booth at Julianne Hough's wedding to Brooks Laich. Say what you want about this couple, but they definitely matched each other's energy.

The couple seemingly called it quits by the end of 2017, but have been in the same circles since! They had a great time at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe afterparty and took a pic together at the 2022 Omega Masters. Nina and Shaun are also good friends with Miles and Keleigh Teller, and showed up to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 (which, of course, also stars Glen Powell). These two are proving you really can be friends with your exes.

Did you know Glen Powell and Nina Dobrev dated? I would have loved to see Glen make a guest appearance on The Vampire Diaries...but maybe they'll work together in the future. Follow us on Instagram for more celebrity relationship news!