Nina Dobrev Got Emotional As Celeb BFF Jessica Szohr's Maid Of Honor
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Celebrity friendships really are just like ours. They make art together (Dakota Johnson & Riley Keough), they support each others' accomplishments (Emma Stone & Jennifer Lawrence), and they have plenty of girls' nights (Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid). And for teen drama alums Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr, they also celebrate major milestones. When Jessica, who played Vanessa on Gossip Girl, married Bradley Richardson on August 11, The Vampire Diaries' Nina served as her Maid of Honor for a celebration that left them both emotional.
"The best MOH!" Jessica Szohr says in a post featuring Nina Dobrev in a green bridesmaid dress reaching out to help Jessica before she recites her vows (and it looks like she's fighting back tears!!). "You have been there with me through thick and thin for almost 2 decades… thank you Nina for all you’ve done throughout our friendship." To which Nina responded, "Okkkk way to bring me to tears 🥹🫶🏼 it was an HONOR to be by your side on your biggest day."
Here's everything you need to know about Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr's friendship.
Nina Dobrev And Jessica Szohr's Friendship Timeline
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2009 — Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr Become Friends
Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr met after Nina joined The Vampire Diaries in 2009. Since both TVD and Gossip Girl were CW shows, the actors saw each other all the time. "We spent so much time with each other's cast, and we got so close that when I moved to Atlanta, I rented an apartment in her same building because I just couldn't get enough of her,” Jessica says on an episode of her XOXO with Jessica Szohr podcast.
June 5, 2011 — Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr Are Spotted At The MTV Movie Awards
The Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl stars dressed to the nines for the 2011 MTV Movie Awards, and channeled their iconic characters while they were at it. Nina wore a jewel-toned strapless dress Elena Gilbert would love, while Jessica went full Vanessa with a black and white paisley dress.
"Only friends for 1 year at that point, our livers were relatively undamaged," Nina jokes in a post for Jessica's birthday in 2017. "At least compared to now. Knowing you is dangerous and after 8 years, there are days that I wonder how we're both still alive. Our friendship is a hazard to us both. It's Sick, but in a good way. Love you boobs, Happy Birthday PYT."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
September 16, 2014 — Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr Attend The Two Night Stand After Party
The only thing more fun than going to an event with your best friend is going to a party after that event with your best friend. And Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr were living it up at the after party for Two Night Stand!
August 12, 2015 — Jessica Szohr Calls Nina Dobrev Her "Woman Crush Wednesday"
The 2010s were really all about goofy photos with your friends, and Jessica Szohr posted an adorable photo with Nina Dobrev. "My woman crush Wednesday is my girl @ninadobrev," she says in the caption.
December 24, 2015 — Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr Spend Christmas Eve Together
"Happy Holidays from RastaSanta and I," Nina Dobrev says in a post featuring Jessica in a Santa hat. Ho ho ho!
February 27, 2016 — Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr Stun In A Funny Selfie
Remember what I said about goofy photos with your friends? Nina posted this selfie (the duck face really was THE pose of 2016) where she and Jessica might be making funny faces alongside Jessica Stam, but they look amazing nonetheless.
September 18, 2016 — Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr Hang Out At The Emmys
Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr were the perfect pair at the 2016 Emmy Awards, wearing shades of black and white, and posing with another BFF: Dancing With The Stars' Julianne Hough!
October 27, 2019 — Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev Go To A Halloween Party
Halloween party costumes are simply the perfect time to commit to an absolutely insane bit. Jessica and Nina went all in in 2019, with Jessica going as Sandy from Grease and Nina rocking a Billie Eilish look — lime green roots and all.
January 7, 2022 — Jessica Szohr Reminisces On A Celeb BFF Girls' Trip
Jessica Szohr posted a throwback photo in 2022 of her hanging out with Nina, Zoey Deutch, and Elizabeth Gilpin. Can I get a pair of those cute sunglasses Nina?
June 29, 2022 — Nina Dobrev Guest Stars On Jessica Szohr's XOXO With Jessica Szohr Podcast
Nina and Jessica reminisced about all things CW on a 2022 episode of Jessica's podcast. They talk about everything from their teen dramas to Chace Crawford, and we love every moment.
August 26, 2022 — Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev Spend The Weekend Together
Nina and Jessica love to hang out as much as we love to hang out with OUR friends. Jessica tagged Nina and her beau Shaun White on Instagram, saying "Spontaneous weekends with good friends and family make my heart happy." Me too, Jessica, me too.
January 10, 2024 — Jessica Szohr Celebrates Nina Dobrev's Birthday
Nina Dobrev turned 35 in January 2024, and Jessica took the time to celebrate her BFF! "Happy Birthday Neens!" she says in a post with a super-cute selfie.
July 1, 2024 — Nina Dobrev Throws Jessica Szohr A Bachelorette Party
Ahead of her wedding to the Vancouver Canucks' Brad Richardson, Jessica had the most epic bachelorette party, which Nina Dobrev dubbed a "BRADchelorette." Even cuter is the fact that all of Jessica's bridesmaids referred to themselves as "#JessicasIDoCrew." Cute!
August 10, 2024 — Nina Dobrev Celebrates Jessica Szohr's Wedding
Nina Dobrev served as the Maid of Honor at Jessica's BEAUTIFUL summer wedding, but claimed the real "honor" was hers. "Being by your side on your special day was an honor Jessica, that’s why they call it a Maid of Honor," Nina says on Instagram. "Thank you for trusting me with this huge responsibility. Almost two decades of friendship, there’s almost nothing we haven’t been through together. It makes me so happy to see you glowing with such a huge smile on your face. It’s an indescribable feeling to see your best friend marry the man of her dreams and create a beautiful (arguably the most beautiful) family together. It’s just the beginning, your life starts now. Congratulations you two lovebirds 🤍🤍🤍 i love you both so much!!!"
