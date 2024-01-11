The Latest On Shaun White And Nina Dobrev's Relationship
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
A Timeline Of Nina Dobrev And Shaun White's Relationship
End Of 2019 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Are Introduced
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White officially met when they both spoke at a Tony Robbins workshop in Florida. Even though Shaun didn't know about anything about Nina at the time, he told People he realized she was a big deal when a bunch of people asked for pictures with her!
February 2020 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Spend Time In South Africa
In 2020, when Nina Dobrev was filming Redeeming Love, fans started noticing that her Instagram photos and Shaun White's were taken in the same locations, even though they were making separate posts. Turns out, Nina had gotten Shaun to come visit her!
April 18, 2020 — Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
In true 21st century dating fashion, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White took their relationship to the next level when they made it Instagram official. It's a pretty big step for any couple, but especially celebrities. If it's nerve-wracking telling your friends and acquaintances, imagine telling millions of fans! Instead of a regular photo, Nina posted a video that features a glimpse of Shaun's tattoo.
May 29, 2020 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Quarantine Together
Like so many of us, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White had to take haircuts into their own hands during quarantine. "Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️," Nina captioned an Instagram post of her giving Shaun an at-home haircut.
September 3, 2020 — Shaun White Turns 34
To celebrate Shaun White's 34th birthday, Nina Dobrev made a hilarious Instagram tribute to honor the snowboarder. "To the most untalented, humorless, least athletic, least coordinated, least gifted and my least favorite person.... happy birthday @shaunwhite," she says in the caption. "Hang in there. one day you will accomplish something. #dontgiveup"
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's age difference is two years — Shaun was born in 1986 and Nina was born in 1989!
Late 2020 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Celebrate The Holidays For The First Time As A Couple
The holidays looked different for Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the end of 2020, but they didn't let that stop them from celebrating. "I’m so thankful to be surrounded by so much love!!" Shaun says in his Thanksgiving Instagram post. "Getting older and watching my family continue to grow has been incredible. Hope everyone out there had an amazing thanksgiving!" The couple also celebrated Christmas together, with plenty of Santa hats and gifts to go around!
January 9, 2021 — Nina Dobrev Turns 32
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White chose wacky '80s getup to celebrate the actress' 32nd birthday. "Too bad we never have any fun together," Shaun says in his birthday Instagram post. "Happy birthday baby!"
February 8, 2021 — Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Hang Out With Her Vampire Diaries Costar
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White took to the slopes alongside Paul Wesley (who starred opposite Nina in The Vampire Diaries) and his wife Ines de Ramon. "Sometimes you gotta double up to double down," Nina captioned her post of the quartet at Wyoming's Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
February 14, 2021 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Share Their First Valentine's Day
Both Nina Dobrev and Shaun White made tributes to each other on the 'gram in honor of their first V-Day as a couple. "My favorite snow cone flavor is White," Nina says in her Instagram post. "Happy we got “stuck together” last year and stuck it out ;) happy valentine’s day to my quarantini in crime..."
"Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️," Shaun says in his caption. "I never knew I was so lickable till we met 😂... Thank you for keeping a smile on my face and being the beautiful person you are!"
October 31, 2021 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Wear An Iconic Couple's Halloween Costume
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White knocked Halloween out of the park with a hilarious, gender-swapped couple's costume inspired by The Queen's Gambit. Nina dressed as Thomas Brodie Sangster's Benny and Shaun went with Anya Taylor Joy's Beth. "Your move @anyataylorjoy ♟👑," Shaun says on Instagram.
February 2022 — Shaun White Competes In The Bejing Winter Olympics
In October of 2021, ahead of his involvement in the Beijing Olympics, Shaun White told People just how supportive Nina Dobrev had been for him. "Nina's incredible," he says in the interview. "What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."
“We’ll be anxiously watching [Shaun compete] from home and cheering him on,” Nina Dobrev tells Us Weekly in early 2022. “I’m very, very excited for him. I can’t wait.”
March 5, 2022 — Nina Dobrev Throws Shaun White An On-Brand Retirement Party
Shaun White might have cut off his iconic red hair, but that didn't stop Nina Dobrev from using it as inspo for his retirement party! The get together was complete with red wigs, family reunions, and lots of selfies. "Celebrating the 🐐 and bringing back the 👩🦰 one last time…#RetirementPartyAt35," Nina captioned her Instagram post. Then they followed the party up with a tropical getaway!
May 19, 2022 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White attended the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in the summer of 2022. It marked their first red carpet appearance since becoming a couple *and* gave them the chance to support their friend Miles Teller!
June 2022 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Take A Vacation
Nina and Shaun went on another vacation in the summer of 2022, complete with lots of beach time and plenty of beverages. Some of Nina's Instagram captions include "When it’s so blue outside it’s impossible to feel blue on the inside" and "Coconut or cocktail? There are two types of people in the world" and the photos are so cute I could cry.
October 1, 2022 — Shaun White Makes An SNL Appearance
During Miles Teller's run as SNL host, Shaun White joined his friend onstage. "Live from New York it’s Saturday Night!
Congrats to my buddy #MilesTeller on hosting @nbcsnl," Shaun wrote on Instagram. "Not surprised that you killed it. But I was very surprised when I arrived to support you…and they pulled me on stage to be part of a sketch 😂 Stoked to be a part of your big moment!!
"I loved being an emotional support animal 🐆 @nbcsnl," Nina captioned her post.
October 31, 2022 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Dress Up As Stranger Things 4 Characters For Halloween
In another iconic Halloween couple's costume, Nina and Shaun dressed up as Max and Vecna from the acclaimed fourth episode of Stranger Things 4 — with Nina as Vecna and Shaun as Max, of course. "Stranger things have happened," Nina said in her post, while Shaun admitted in his post, "not gonna lie I’ve miss the long hair."
January 9, 2020 — Nina Dobrev Turns 34
"What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" Shaun asks in his birthday photo featuring Nina Dobrev in a pink wig. "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love."
June 26, 2023 — Shaun White Joins Nina Dobrev At The Out-Laws Premiere
December 31, 2023 — Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Spend New Year's Eve In St. Barth's
If you ask me, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have one of the most iconic friend groups ever. Miles and Keleigh Teller, as well as Chace Crawford, joined the couple in St. Barth's for New Year's. Can I come next time?!
