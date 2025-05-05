'The Vampire Diaries' Star Nina Dobrev Just Spilled On Her Number 1 Travel Fashion Hack

Even Nina Dobrev gets stressed packing for a trip. But as soon as the plane lands and the adventure begins, she's ready for anything. "I'm not the kind of person who gets excited before I go on the trip," the Vampire Diaries actress tells Brit + Co exclusively over Zoom. "So once I get on the plane, 20% of the excitement gets unlocked, and then once I land, the other 80%."

Our call comes 2 hours after Nina's landed in Florida to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix with Peroni (and after filming Bear Country in Australia), but despite literally traveling all over the world, Nina has that carefree, relaxed vibe her 26.4 million Instagram followers fell in love with. From her hotel room, she wears a pink top and headband, effortlessly chic, even on a travel day. And because she never misses when it comes to F1 race weekend outfits, I simply have to ask for her go-to fashion hack.

Keep reading for Nina Dobrev's go-to fashion hack, how she unwinds with fiancé Shaun White, and why The Vampire Diaries was so "formative."





"One of the main things that comes into play every single F1 weekend, no matter what city I go to and which race I attend, is footwear. Footwear has to be comfortable," she says. (And based on the 'fits of the last few years, she loves a black boot). "There's a lot of walking and there's nothing worse than being in uncomfortable shoes and getting blisters and not being able to fully enjoy yourself." And since the environment is sporty, Nina loves to "blend fashion with sport. I really try to make that a priority and that doesn't mean I'm not gonna wear a heel or a boot, like a boot heel, but I usually I try to make sure that they're closed toe shoes." "I actually like found this vintage Ferrari coat from like the early 2000s, it's, like, almost 25 years old, while I was shooting my last movie in Australia," she says. But in addition to comfort, Nina also considers details like how many days the races cover, and the climate. "F1 is global, it's worldwide, so there's races everywhere and each city is a completely different energy and a different climate," she says. "This was actually my first ever Miami F1 race, I've been to quite a few of them, but I've never been to this one, so I'm popping a cherry right now by being here and I'm really excited about that! But I do know that in general, from friends that have been here before, they've told me that Miami is notoriously really, really hot. So I'm relying on Peroni 0.0% to keep me refreshed."

Peroni And when it comes to staying fresh-faced, Nina recommends matte setting sprays. "You naturally get the glow from being in the hot environment, but then if you get a matte one, it keeps [your makeup] from looking too sweaty, and keeps everything in as much place as possible depending on the climate." And hot days definitely call for cool drinks (although, as a beverage girlie, I have a drink on me no matter what the weather looks like). Nina admits when she doesn't want to drink, she enjoys sipping on a Peroni 0.0% to take part in the fun. "Sometimes you're not in the mood to drink and you want to still be in the environment and be around people who aren't going to ask why you're not drinking," she says.

When Nina herself is hosting, providing a drinks for everyone isn't her only priority. "A playlist is at the very top of the list, having good music is will make or break your vibe," she says. But her most recent "bougie" addition to the hosting plan is hiring her cleaner to tidy up as the party's going on. That way, "cups aren't just accumulating, or cans or glasses, you know. Bottles aren't just accumulating everywhere. I like things to be like recycled properly and put away, and...once everybody leaves it's like a lot less left." Amid the fast-paced race weekend and global travels, there's one thing that relaxes Nina: her dog! She actually carries her laptop to where the dog is lying on the bed, and let me tell you she's CUTE! "My doggy goes everywhere with me, she makes me feel better when I get home from the race," Nina says. And the little luxuries she carries in her bag? "My lip balm is always in my purse. I can't have dry lips, it's, it makes me cringe."

Nina's become known for those aforementioned fast-paced adventures, and the actress and her fiancé Shaun White constantly make headlines — not just for their adorable relationship, but their hiking, snowboarding, and beach adventures. But in May 2024, Nina got in an electric dirt bike accident that changed everything. "Ever since my injury, I feel like I've calmed down a little bit," she says. "I'm a little bit more cautious than I used to be. So these days, the exciting adventurous things that I'm doing are like going to the zoo to hang out with a red panda, which I did while I was shooting in Australia. I got to like pet the red panda and I got to cuddle with the koala and like little things like that that are safer activities for me to be doing." A classic "safe" activity? Watching Nina on The Vampire Diaries, which turns 16 this September! Neither Nina nor I can believe it's been that long, and the actress tells me playing Elena and her immortal doppelgänger Katherine was "such a formative time." "It's so crazy to think that it's been that long, to be completely honest with you. I loved playing both of those roles and I love being on the show, and I feel like my fondness and memories have gotten even fonder as the years pass because it was such a sweet and innocent time," she says. "I was so young and life gets complicated and it gets so fast-paced and busy and it almost feels like it was simpler back then in some ways and and not simple in other ways. It's bittersweet, but it was a beautiful time for sure."

Rapid Fire With Nina Dobrev (F1 Race Weekend Themed!) Brit + Co: What's your favorite on the go breakfast during an F1 weekend? Nina Dobrev: My breakfast is the same every single day, no matter where I am. I do a chocolate protein shake with almond milk and bananas. B+C: What's your favorite race weekend fashion accessory? ND: Sunglasses and blister block spray. B+C: What is your favorite Peroni drink garnish? ND: It doesn't need a garnish, just the Peroni in hand. It's perfect as it is. B+C: Maybe some condensation, like, on the back of your neck or your forehead. ND: Yeah, it's really nice to like put it on your wrist in the heat and like get the body temperature down. B+C: What book do you have in your bag this weekend? ND: I'm reading The Husbands [by Holly Gramazio] right now. So far so good. B+C: What's your go-to way to unwind after a busy weekend? ND: I love Sundays because they're just so lazy. I try to do as little as possible. I try to not put real clothes on and just be in sweatpants/pajamas all day, and I love just being at the house with the dog and my fiancé and curl up and watch — it was White Lotus every Sunday, now it's The Last of Us, so it just depends on the season. I can't even talk about it I'm still heartbroken!

Missing The Vampire Diaries? Here's what Ian Somerhalder Had To Say About The Show!