Hailee Steinfeld Just Kissed Josh Allen (& Flashed Her Engagement Ring) On Live TV

'Tis the season for love — Hailee Steinfeldand Josh Allen are engaged! The 27-year-old actress (who you'll recognize from Pitch Perfect 2 and Hawkeye) and 28-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback were first romantically linked in May of 2023, and "have been head over heels from the start," according to a People source. "Their families are thrilled."

This celebrity couple has the final word on romance if you ask me: trips to Paris, baby showers, and serious PDA (in Cabo no less). But nothing gets more romantic than Josh's proposal on November 22, 2024. An arch covered in roses and a grassy hill with flowers and vases filled with sand. When asked how it felt to play football as a fiancé, Josh said it "felt good. Felt free."

Keep scrolling to see Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen's oh-so-romantic engagement post — and some key moments that led to it.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen shared a kiss during the NFL Honors. NFL on FOX On February 6, during the NFL Honors, Josh Allen won the 2025 Most Valuable Player, and he briefly celebrated before going onstage by giving Hailee a kiss! "You've been my rock, you are my best friend," he told her in his acceptance speech. "I would not be standing on the stage if it weren’t for you." Hailee, who looked overjoyed during his acceptance speech (you can see tears in her eyes!), also look gorgeous in her strapless & fitted black gown, diamond necklace, and engagement ring. The ring features a round-cut jewel that's equal parts classy and romantic. Hailee always looks good, and I truly can't wait to see what she looks like on her big day.

What kind of engagement ring does Hailee Steinfeld have? Hailee Steinfeld's engagement ring features a round-cut gem that "appears to be about a three-and-half to four-carat round brilliant diamond set in a thin platinum solitaire setting,” Olivia Landeau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, told Brides. “Her engagement ring is timeless and traditional. She opted for a classic ring versus following trends. If her diamond is natural, the ring is estimated to cost anywhere from $70,000 to $150,000, depending on its quality.”

Did Josh Allen get engaged to Hailee Steinfeld? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Allen (@joshallenqb) Yes, Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld are engaged! The couple made a joint post to Instagram to celebrate, and Josh captioned the photo, "♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️." The Summer I Turned Pretty's Conrad and Belly have nothin' on Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen's eternal love! ;) "The biggest congratulations ❤️," Hailee's Pitch Perfect costar Rebel Wilson commented. Chad Micheal Murray was also excited for the couple, commenting, "Congrats brother!"

Is Hailee Steinfeld in a relationship in 2024? Yes, Hailee Steinfeld has been with Josh Allen since the summer of 2023. When they were first linked, a source told People that "it's new, but they are having fun." And that fun clearly turned into something much more! Josh went Instagram official in October of 2024 (with photos from a Paris trip Hailee posted in April), and the comments flooded with fans and friends showering the couple in love. "Babe wake up, Joshy just hard launched Hailee," one user said, while another added, "thank you for making Hailee happy!! 🫶🏼🫶🏼." In the October 18 edition of her Beau Society newsletter, Hailee joked that after she and Josh gifted each other the Miyabi Kaizen chef's knife last Christmas, "he told me there's an old wive's tale that if you gift your significant other a knife you have to pay for it, otherwise it signifies the severing of a relationship. So we exchanged quarters so we didn't have that bad omen." This just proves how well they know each other!

Are Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld still friends? Yes, Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld are still friends. 9 years after Hailee starred in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, Taylor liked Hailee and Josh's Instagram post (which she doesn't do often), and her BF Travis Kelce commented, "Congratulations!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻."

When is Hailee Steinfeld getting married? The couple hasn't told us their wedding date yet, but stay tuned for news on the big day — and wedding photos!

Congrats to the happy couple! Loving all the celeb love? Read up on Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's engagement, too!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.