Someone grab a gas mask because this is toxic...

8 Clear Signs That Prove Someone's Actually A Narcissist

By Bre AveryOct 24, 2025
Narcissistic personality disorder is defined as a mental health condition characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. While this disorder is often mentioned in the context of romantic relationships, the truth is you can run into a narcissist in just about any area of life. They can show up as family members, significant others, or even your boss at your 9–to–5. Because their manipulation tactics are often subtle and highly convincing, it can be hard to spot one right away. Recognizing the signs, however, is key to protecting yourself. Here are 8 signs you may be dealing with a narcissist.

Man with sunglasses adjusts beige coat, standing on a sunny street.

Andrea Piacquadio

1. Refusing to take accountability

Narcissists will do everything in their power to avoid admitting when they’re wrong. Instead, the blame gets shifted onto you. Over time, this can cause you to question your own reality and feel like you’re always “too much” or overreacting.

2. Isolating you from your life

To gain more control, narcissists often try to cut off your support system. At first, it might look like they just want to spend more time together, but eventually, you’ll realize you’re seeing less of your family and friends. With fewer outside voices to lean on, it becomes easier for them to influence your thoughts and choices.

Woman smiling at herself in a mirror, wearing a yellow shirt, with natural lighting.

Andrea Piacquadio

3. Extremely self-centered

Despite appearing confident, narcissists usually have very fragile self-esteem. They thrive on validation—whether through praise, attention, or admiration—and when they don’t get it, they can become defensive or hostile.

4. Playing the victim

Another manipulation tactic is leaning heavily into a victim role. Narcissists will recount endless tales of how life has treated them unfairly, drawing on your sympathy and making their behavior seem excusable. This keeps you stuck in a cycle of guilt and obligation.

Man in white shirt looks to the side, standing in front of textured glass panels.

Simon Schlee

5. Lack of real empathy

Narcissists often struggle to genuinely understand or connect with how other people feel. Because of this, they might say or do things that come across as insensitive, which can leave others feeling brushed off or unimportant.

6. Trouble keeping long-term connections

Since they tend to focus on themselves first, narcissists can unintentionally push people away. Any type of relationship, whether that be coworkers, romantic relationships, or friendships, may not always last, creating a pattern of connections that fizzle out.

Person with curly red hair in striped shirt, hugging knees while sitting on floor.

Olena Bohovyk

7. Subtle forms of control

They might lean on things like guilt-tripping, gaslighting, or shifting the story to keep the upper hand. Over time, this can leave you second-guessing yourself and feeling mentally drained.

8. Intense Jealousy and Competitiveness

Another sign is how quickly they can get jealous. It might be about your small wins, achievements, your friendships, or even little things you’re excited about. Instead of celebrating with you, they’ll sometimes downplay it or turn it into a competition. Most of the time, that comes from their own insecurities and wanting to feel like they’re in control.

