Someone grab a gas mask because this is toxic...
8 Clear Signs That Prove Someone's Actually A Narcissist
Scroll to see what red flags are clear signs of a narcissist.
1. Refusing to take accountability
Narcissists will do everything in their power to avoid admitting when they’re wrong. Instead, the blame gets shifted onto you. Over time, this can cause you to question your own reality and feel like you’re always “too much” or overreacting.
2. Isolating you from your life
To gain more control, narcissists often try to cut off your support system. At first, it might look like they just want to spend more time together, but eventually, you’ll realize you’re seeing less of your family and friends. With fewer outside voices to lean on, it becomes easier for them to influence your thoughts and choices.
3. Extremely self-centered
Despite appearing confident, narcissists usually have very fragile self-esteem. They thrive on validation—whether through praise, attention, or admiration—and when they don’t get it, they can become defensive or hostile.
4. Playing the victim
Another manipulation tactic is leaning heavily into a victim role. Narcissists will recount endless tales of how life has treated them unfairly, drawing on your sympathy and making their behavior seem excusable. This keeps you stuck in a cycle of guilt and obligation.
5. Lack of real empathy
Narcissists often struggle to genuinely understand or connect with how other people feel. Because of this, they might say or do things that come across as insensitive, which can leave others feeling brushed off or unimportant.
6. Trouble keeping long-term connections
Since they tend to focus on themselves first, narcissists can unintentionally push people away. Any type of relationship, whether that be coworkers, romantic relationships, or friendships, may not always last, creating a pattern of connections that fizzle out.
7. Subtle forms of control
They might lean on things like guilt-tripping, gaslighting, or shifting the story to keep the upper hand. Over time, this can leave you second-guessing yourself and feeling mentally drained.
8. Intense Jealousy and Competitiveness
Another sign is how quickly they can get jealous. It might be about your small wins, achievements, your friendships, or even little things you’re excited about. Instead of celebrating with you, they’ll sometimes downplay it or turn it into a competition. Most of the time, that comes from their own insecurities and wanting to feel like they’re in control.
Looking for more relationship tips? Sign up for our newsletter.