5 Must-Have Silk Sleep Masks Everyone’s Raving About
Prioritizing your sleep is SO important, and getting a full eight hours should be the norm, not the exception! Unfortunately, I am such a light and sensitive sleeper. No matter what kind of shades you have, sometimes they are no match for the summer sun blazing through. Luckily, the solution is simple: a silk sleep mask.
You might wonder, why silk? According to Wirecutter, it's better for your hair and skin — it has anti-aging properties by helping to prevent wrinkles and it doesn't dehydrate your skin by absorbing less moisture. While no clinical studies show the antibacterial properties help with acne yet, it's definitely something many people look to silk sleep products for, too. So, let's keep the self-care summer rolling with these five silk eye masks that can block out pesky light, protect your skin, and help you sleep better at night.
DROWSY Silk Sleep Mask
This is THE best sleep mask for 100 percent light blocking. The wrap around design makes sure no light will get through, and you can roll around all night without it falling off! It's padded and adjustable for the perfect comfy fit, and is guaranteed to improve sleep. It's on the pricier side for a sleep mask, but quality of this mask makes the investment worth it. Start sleeping in this summer for $80.
Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask
This eye mask resembles any traditional one you would find, except it's made of mulberry silk. If you're prone to breakouts, this mask will do wonders for your skin. It's super lightweight and breathable if you tend to run hot. Plus, this eye mask can block out the sun and improve your sleep for only $10!
Colorado Home Co Sleep Mask
Say hello to another superb option to improve your sleeping habits. This Colorado Home Co mask is made from the highest grade of natural silk (6A), so you know your skin will get the best care. This mask will protect your eyelashes and prevent irritation. You can buy this mask in 6 different colors for $40.
LitBear Silk Sleep Mask for Side Sleeper
This mask looks like the fluffiest cloud. Also made from grade 6A silk, you won't be disappointed with the benefits you receive from sleeping with one of these. If you tend to sleep on your side, or rustle around at night, I would opt for the extra sturdiness this mask can give ya. Get it now for only $30!
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Silk Sleep Mask
Just hear me out on this one! If you tend to lay sleep on your back, this is THE mask for you. It's weighted, which will help calm you down and ease you to sleep. You'll still receive the same benefits as a wrap-around mask, but if you would prefer to not loop something around your head, then this is the solution! The reviews are stellar, and I kinda want to order one myself...try out the Nodpod for $47!
