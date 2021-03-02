Get Better Sleep Now With These Bedroom Essentials
The most wonderful time of year is almost here! March 14 marks daylight savings time (yay to longer days), which also coincides with National Sleep Awareness Week (March 14-20). Given that many people are sleep-deprived these days (COVID-somnia, anyone?), this is a good time to reevaluate and possibly redesign your sleep space for better sleep. Here are bedroom essentials plus snoozy tips to rock more restful zzzs this season.
Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow ($60)
Several Brit + Co staffers swear by this GREENGUARD Gold-certified (read: no harmful chems) customizable pillow. Adjust for just the right firmness + support by adding or removing the memory foam fill to suit your sleep style (side, back or stomach).
Puffy Mattress ($800+)
A comfortable mattress can make all the difference in how you sleep. Check out the award-winning Puffy Mattress for an affordable memory foam mattress catered to all sleeper types. (Score a free pillow with every mattress purchase too).
Uncle Bud's CBD Sleep Gummies ($35)
Level up your sleep wellness with flavorful melatonin and CBD gummies. (Two of these at night really did the trick;).
Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket ($90)
Get that bear-hug feel with a silky soft weighted blanket that keeps you perfectly cool throughout the night.
Molekule Air Mini Purifier ($399)
The Molekule Air Mini, designed to purify air in rooms up to 250 square feet, uses a technology that destroys viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria and mold so you can sleep and breathe more soundly. Comes in five fan speeds, from whisper quiet to boost, and a cute wool handle to bring with you anywhere.
Removing electronics/your phone from your bedroom is key to a better night's sleep (no circadian rhythm disturbances). Make your bedroom a place for only sleep and instead invest in an old-school alarm clock. This one has a digital beep that doesn't scare you awake, plus the minimal design gets extra style points.
Papier Journal ($27)
Write down your thoughts at the end of the day to clear the clutter in your brain and avoid the dreaded toss and turn. These personalized journals are perfect for scribbling ideas, reminders and general musings.
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask ($48)
We're big fans of this full-coverage silky sleep mask. It doesn't mess with your hair and fully blocks out all the light so you can sleep soundly through the night.
B Yoga Mat ($96)
A relaxing yoga session before bed will release any anxiety or stress and can improve the quality and duration of your sleep. This ultra grippy mat will keep you grounded in your practice and is stylish enough to keep bedside.
Public Goods Lavender Vanilla Candle ($6)
This calming blend of lavender, vanilla, eucalyptus, and coconut will help you slip into full-on relaxation. Public Goods vegan candles are hand-poured in small batches and made without lead, dyes, BPA or phthalates.
Roller Rabbit Hathi Sleep Set ($118)
A PJ set that's as comfy as it is chic will make you feel good inside and out while hitting the hay.
Walden Meditation Cushion ($145)
Meditation is another pre-sleep practice that will prepare your body for some excellent shut-eye. This cushy seat will keep your mind on your breathe vs. any discomfort.
Minnetonka Tucson Slipper Boots ($55)
Get your tootsies ready for bed with a comfy slipper, like these oh-so-cozy slipper boots, perfect for grabbing the paper on a chilly morning. Minnetonka moccasins are a fourth-generation company that started Minneapolis in 1946.
Vitruvi Essential Oil Stone Diffuser ($119)
Diffuse your favorite essential oils from this cool and compact device for relaxing scents and sleepy vibes.
Good night, y'all!
What's your sleep hack go-to? Share with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.