This Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is Purchased Every 2 Seconds — And I Can See Why!
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
As someone who wakes up with incredibly dry and chapped lips, it's important for me to use a balm or mask on them before I go to sleep— that's why I was so intrigued by the Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask. Their website says that it's their best seller and "delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep with Berry Fruit Complex™, Murumuru seed and Shea butter." They also claim that one lip mask is sold every 2 seconds. Crazy right?! If it's that popular, I knew I had to try it! So keep reading to hear my honest thoughts — and if it's really worth the hype.
About The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The product has Berry Fruit Complex™, Murumuru seed and Shea butter, as well as vitamin c to help it's longevity and durability throughout the night. According to Laneige, 32 women (aged 25-35) in a clinical study saw a "135% increase in hydration immediately after use." These women also had 8 hours worth of hydration — which is pretty long-lasting, if you ask me!
My Review Of The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
To test the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, I put it on before bed and tried my best not to drink any water — or really do anything that would interfere and prevent it from lasting. So, I just put it on and went right to bed. When I woke up, the first thing I noticed was that my lips were super smooth. They didn't feel sticky anymore, so I knew that the product fully absorbed into my lips. And they also weren't chapped either — there was no sign of cracked lips or dryness like I normally have upon waking up. Instead, I started my day with buttery soft lips, which is a highly welcomed change!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask's Longevity
The longevity really does live up to their statistics, in my experience. While I didn't feel too much of the gloss on my lips in the morning, I still felt like my lips were fully moisturized and smooth after all night wear. It was also very good for preventative care, keeping my lips from cracking to begin with. During the daytime I can manage that with lip balm, but this mask just made it so easy to maintain your lips' moisture at night and start the day with a clean slate! A huge win for me!
Final Verdict On The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
I have to say that I was very hesitant to try this viral product, because it was truly everywhere (I mean apparently one is sold every 2 seconds, so obviously), but I was really impressed by the results. I can definitely see myself using this very frequently to help manage and maintain my lips' moisture.
I would highly recommend trying this out if you're suffering from dry lips. And while it may seem like a lot of hype for a little tub of balm, a little really goes a long way. I don't think I'll be running out of this mask any time soon! Definitely worth it, if you ask me!
Shop The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
You can shop the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for $5 off this Prime Day at Amazon! I never see Laniege have discounts or sales, so I would definitely jump on this deal while you can!
