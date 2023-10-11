Stock Up on Majorly-Discounted Skin and Hair Care Products This Prime Day
Kiara Pérez studied Marketing and HR at the University of Puerto Rico. She started writing as a way to pass the time and found it to be a great way to communicate and share information with a larger audience. In her downtime, you can find her gushing about her favorite TV shows and spending time with her beloved pets.
Self-care items can be quite expensive, especially when it comes to face and hair products, but our hair and body deserve to be properly nourished. So if you need to stock up on luxe skin and hair care products, October Prime Day has got you covered. Amazon's annual summer shopping extravaganza has come for a second round, and it features great discounts that will leave your wallet happy.From ultra-hydrating facial masks to color-protecting shampoo, you'll score some major savings on some of the pampering staples you love most! So get ready to treat yourself with prices so low, that you'll find it hard to resist.
Masks
Courtesy of Amazon
Starting with the basics, when we think of self-care and treating ourselves, we think of lounging with a mask over our faces, cucumbers over our eyes, and being completely zen. Well, there’s a hydrating, nourishing formula for pretty much anything, so give your face, lips, and even your feet some well-deserved love with some good old-fashioned masks.
- Laneige Water Sleeping Mask: $22.40 (was $32.00)
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $16.80 (was $24.00)
- Dermora Foot Peel Mask: $12.42 (was $24.99)
- Dermora Under-Eye Patches: $9.53 (was $14.57)
Serums
Courtesy of Amazon
Serums are great for hydration and brightening skin and hair. Many contain various benefits and can give your body the vitamin boost it needs. If serums are not part of your self-care routine, maybe it’s time they were. From options that can thicken your locks to skin formulas that promote elasticity, you’re bound to find a few welcome additions to your self-care routine this Prime Day.
- Boldify Hair Thickening Serum: $23.16 (was $34.95)
- CosRX Snail Mucin Serum: $14.30 (was $25.00)
- Moon Juice Plump Jelly Serum: $43.99 (was $58.00)
- Bold Uniq Boldplex Hair Serum: $18.59 (was $25.90)
Hair Care
Courtesy of Amazon
Hair needs deep and hydrating products in order to bring out the luster and shine we all strive for, which is what hair masks are for. Hair masks can help repair and undo damage caused by styling and improper use of other products. There are also products for protecting hair color and root concealers for quick touch-ups between salon visits. So if you’re looking for a better shine and overall healthier-looking hair, you need a good hair mask in order to see some good results.
- Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask: $19.98 (was $33.99)
- Remilia Green Coco Hair Mask: $18.74 (was $24.99)
- Style Edit Root Concealer: $17.99 (was $29.99)
Kiara Pérez studied Marketing and HR at the University of Puerto Rico. She started writing as a way to pass the time and found it to be a great way to communicate and share information with a larger audience. In her downtime, you can find her gushing about her favorite TV shows and spending time with her beloved pets.