Jun 23, 2022
This Is Our Go-To Snacking Cake Recipe For Chill Summer Afternoons
When you think of a snacking cake, what comes to mind? If you think of nostalgic foods like Twinkies and other Hostess products, you're thinking of snack cakes, as a quick Wiki search will tell you. A snacking cake, meanwhile, is a laid-back cake with one layer and little to light frosting that can be easily consumed by hand alongside your afternoon tea or coffee, according to Food & Wine. We think you'll love our Nutella-inspired snacking cake recipe. This simple and flourless cake is the perfect grab-and-go treat for any occasion.
Nutella-Inspired Flourless Snacking Cake
Cake Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup avocado oil
- 1 1/2 cups coconut sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup coconut milk beverage (not canned coconut milk!) almond or regular milk work as well
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 3 cups hazelnut meal
- 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup coconut flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon pink salt
Frosting:
- 1 cup salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2-3 tablespoons coconut milk beverage
- Sprinkles, for decorating
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9x13 cake pan or a square 9x9 baking pan by lining with parchment paper across both the width and length of the pan. Spray the parchment paper with cooking spray or grease with butter and set aside.
- Take a large mixing bowl and add in avocado oil, coconut sugar, eggs, coconut milk or milk, apple cider vinegar, and vanilla extract. Whisk them together until well incorporated.
- Next, add in hazelnut meal. Measure out the cocoa powder over a mesh sieve or flour sifter, and sift into the mixture to ensure no lumps are in it.
- Sift the coconut flour into the bowl, then add in the baking soda and pink salt. Whisk everything together until it is well mixed and no lumps remain.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan and place in the oven. Bake the cake for 20 minutes if you are using a 9x13 cake pan. If you are using a 9x9 cake pan, increase the baking time by 10-15 minutes, checking the cake at 5 minute intervals after the 20 minute mark to check for doneness. Turn the cake once halfway through the baking time.
- While the cake is baking, you can make the frosting. Add in butter to a mixing bowl and whisk with a hand mixer or standing mixer for 1-2 minutes, until butter is light and fluffy.
- Add in powdered sugar and cocoa powder, using the mesh sieve or sifter if needed to remove any lumps from them.
- Keep mixing, adding in the vanilla extract and the coconut milk as needed. The frosting should be well mixed and fluffy.
- When the cake is done baking, let it cool for 5-10 minutes in the pan. Carefully remove it, lifting the parchment paper to get it out of the pan and place it on a wire rack. To speed up the cooling process, place the cake on the wire rack in the freezer for 15 minutes. It should be room temperature or cooler at that point.
- Frost the cake across the top and decorate with colorful sprinkles!
- The cake can remain on the counter for a day, then store in the refrigerator after that.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
