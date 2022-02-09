How Taking An Afternoon Tea Break Improves Your Mental And Physical Health
When you hear "afternoon tea," you might think of a tea party with a frilly hat more than you think of fun. However, I can assure you that it is nothing short of incredible. When I lived in London in 2019, I got to visit multiple teahouses and feasted on tea cakes, tea sandwiches, and petit fours.
While you can go out for afternoon tea, it doesn't have to include getting dressed up or even leaving the house. Whether you'd rather enjoy your Earl Grey from your couch or you want to get all gussied up, keep reading for some reasons why I'm in favor of taking an afternoon tea break, and some ideas to get you started.
The Benefits
Cultures all around the world have breaks built into their afternoons. While England has afternoon tea, Spain takes a siesta and Italy has its Riposos. Afternoon naps aren't exactly the same thing; not only can they throw off your sleep cycle, according to the Sleep Foundation, but choosing to take a break with afternoon tea instead gives your mind a break *and* it lets you socialize. It's the best kind of two-for-one!
Not only can working more than 39 hours a week tire you physically, but it can also have a negative effect on your mental health according to Social Science & Medicine. Regardless, in recent decades, we've glamorized overworking and exhaustion, wearing it like a badge of honor. I know I've done it!
The recent influx of people who are taking part in The Great Resignation (leaving their current roles in search of more flexibility and happiness) shows that we're starting to realize that feeling exhausted is neither healthy nor fulfilling. And by the time afternoon rolls around, we need a break.
You might be thinking "I already have a break! What about happy hour?" I love a good happy hour, but from pregnant mamas to people who are extending their Dry January resolutions, you and your friends might be looking for another way to spend your afternoon.
Besides the fact that making tea instead of going out for drinks will save you some $, there are quite a few health benefits to staying sober. You can cut calories, improve your skin, and even get better sleep.
Recipes
Pumpkin Chai Latte
You don't have to have your tea on its own. Pumpkin, cinnamon, and foamed milk take this drink to the next level. Not only is it smooth and spicy, but it's a sweet treat that doesn't have as much caffeine as an espresso. It also takes under ten minutes to make.
Tea Sandwiches
Sandwich pairings like watercress and herbed butter, lemon and blueberry, or ham and mustard complement your tea and keep hunger at bay without leaving you overstuffed. There's a good chance you already have a lot of what these recipes call for in your kitchen!
Color Blocked Petit Fours
For the finishing touch to your menu, you need some sweets to go with your tea! Petit Four literally translates to "small oven," and the fact that these cakes are tiny just makes them extra cute. Pound cake, icing, and sprinkles are about to make your afternoon tea a whole lot more colorful.
Supplies
Tea Nook
You may already have a coffee bar or a bar cart in your kitchen, so you'll be pleased to know that a tea nook is basically the same thing! Get some tea bags, spoons, milk, and honey to get things started, and as you figure out what kinds of things you like to mix into your mug, you can add onto it.
DIY Teapot
If you want something more than a monochromatic teapot, grab a plain one and get crafty! Markers, washi tape, or Mod Podge and tissue paper are a great way to make a one of a kind pot that everyone will love. This also makes for a great Galentine's gift ;)
Victorian London Fog ($11)
This black tea has a mix of vanilla, citrus, and lavender for a delicate flavor that's reminiscent of London. Since this is a black tea, milk and sugar taste just as good as honey when they're mixed in. Black tea also has a strong, sharp finish that will go great with one of those blueberry lemon tea sandwiches.
Laetitia Rouget Love Mug ($14)
When drinking a delicious cup of tea, having a nice mug is just as important as the tea itself! These cuties have "I Love You" written in multiple languages plus a heart that makes them the perfect pair to sip out of on Valentine's Day... or any day of the year, TBH.
Hamilton Beach Illuminated Glass Kettle ($35)
You can't have tea without a kettle! This kettle is a great option since, because it's electric, you don't need a stovetop or even a kitchen to use it.
