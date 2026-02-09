First Leak: Sophie Turner Transforms into Lara Croft in New 'Tomb Raider' Set Photos

We finally have the first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft and safe to say, she looks good. The Steal actress is starring in Prime Video's new Tomb Raider series as its leading lady (previously played by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander). The series was originally greenlit in May 2024 before Sophie Turner's role was announced in November 2024.

After how intensely I fell into The Last of Us fandom hysteria, I can't wait for a brand new video game adaptation to get lost in. We don't have an official release date quite yet, but we do have some important cast info. Because not only is Sophie Turner leading the cast, but we have some iconic 80s action stars and even a White Lotus actor you'll be excited to see onscreen again. Let's break it down.

Keep reading for the latest update on Prime Video's Tomb Raider, starring Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

The Latest News on Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider' New look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the 'TOMB RAIDER' series! pic.twitter.com/AGAbJzGb1W — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) February 6, 2026 We have a brand new look at Sophie Turner's Lara Croft, and it's safe to say that Tomb Raider fans have a lot of thoughts — on Lara's tactical gear, on Sophie's role, and on the show in general. "why do i have a feeling that [this] photo leak has more color and lighting that what we'll see in the actual show. bring back gaffers!!!" one Reddit user says, while another adds, "I'm gonna give this the grace it deserves. Hell yeah to a properly ginge Lara. Yes to women show runners. Yes to a project that isn't for the male gaze." A third user makes an excellent point, arguing, "People complain that she doesn't look like Lara when we have had vastly different looking Laras since her creation. It's like saying the actor playing James Bond doesn't look like James." And even more fans are thrilled about the team behind the scenes: "How do these photos get posted with no mention that the show (it’s not a movie) is being run by Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Killing Eve s1 runner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who now has more money to do this series!" "Really? Now i’m even more interested. I find sophie turner a lovely actress and i’m a massive fan of Fleabag," another user says. Us too!

Your first look at Sophie Turner in 'Tomb Raider' Jay Maidment/Prime The new Prime Video show is based on the video game franchise of the same name, and "follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft," according to the official logline. Our first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft includes a muted teal tank top, shorts, and thigh holsters in addition to some killer round sunglasses that are giving equal parts Ozzy Osbourne and 3 Blind Mice if they slayed.

The 'Tomb Raider' cast is totally stacked. Fabio Lovino/HBO But Sophie Turner isn't the only incredible actress in the show. She's joined by Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, John Heffernan, Paterson Joseph, Jack Bannon, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Bill Paterson, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein. Plus, Fleabag genius Phoebe Waller-Bridge is as creator, writer and executive producer alongside EP Jonathan van Tulleken, who's also directing. Yeah, this is a show you definitely need to tune into.

Where can I watch Tomb Raider? Paramount Pictures We don't have an official Tomb Raider release date yet, but whenever it drops, you'll be able to watch it on Prime Video. Stream Angelina Jolie's movie on Pluto TV and Alicia Vikander's on Tubi.

The History of Lara Croft's fashion Graham Bartholomew/Warner Bros. Entertainment/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Lara Croft has a very distinct look: a braid, a tank top, and shorts (plus whatever weapons she has on hand at any given time). So the new look at Sophie Turner as Lara is exactly what Tomb Raider fans were hoping for when it came to the look of their favorite character. Now, if you ask me, it could be worse (like if Lara had her hair down and heeled boots on) but some of this definitely feels like a classic case of "making the female lead hot even though it's not practical." There were rumors that there was a cheat code so that you could play the original game with Lara completely nude. Let's not, shall we? Reducing action characters to their bodies feels so reductive and completely turns the story into something it's not. Fans of the video game weighed in on Reddit, giving their thoughts on Sophie's new look. "Not terrible, with decent colour grading and a bit of dirt she’ll probably look more the part in motion," one user wrote. Another weighed in, saying, "I'm seeing a lot of vague 'looks too clean,' 'looks like cosplay' kind of comments. Obviously it looks clean because it is clean. It's clean because this is a promotional shoot. I mean check the school photo day background, people. And it probably looks like cosplay to people because they're going for a look accurate to the old games, which imo is a good thing. I'm sure it will look even better in action." Once Sophie Turner is truly in action, I think it'll be even more believable! And I want to throw in this comment that made me laugh: "I think the original idea of Chris Pratt, Pedro Pascal, and Timothee Chalamet as Laras from across the multiverse would've been box office gold." Now that's a TV show I'd watch!

This post has been updated.