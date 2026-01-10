Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

A new crime thriller for the new year!

Sophie Turner’s 'Steal' Trailer Just Dropped — & It's Perfect For 'Lupin' Lovers

Sophie Turner Steal Prime Video
Prime Video
By Bre AveryJan 10, 2026
Game of Thrones fans rejoice, Sophie Turner is back on the small screen! The 29-year-old actress will be starring in a new Prime Video series. So if you're a Sansa Stark superfan, you'll want to read all about this one.

We watched Turner go from a frightened little bird escaping the wrath of King Joffrey to a fearless Queen of the North, who takes no prisoners. Her story arc was easily one of the most profound in the show's entire ensemble, thanks in part to Turner’s brilliant on-screen presence.

Since the actress is no stranger to stealing every scene she’s in, it’s no surprise that fans are raving over the fact that she’ll be returning to TV after a long hiatus. Here’s everything you need to know about her upcoming crime thriller, Steal.

Scroll to find out everything we know about Sophie Turner's new crime thriller, Steal on Prime Video!

What is 'Steal' about?

Sophie Turner and Archie Madekwe in Steal on Prime Video

Prime Video

Steal follows Turner’s character, Zara, who is proud of her predictable and ordinary life. However, her entire world is flipped upside down when she finds herself in the middle of a heist. During a normal workday, a group of thieves breaks into the office and makes Zara and her coworker, Luke, carry out their demands.

Who's in the 'Steal' cast?

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd in Steal on Prime Video

Prime Video

While we know the Prime Video show is lead by Sophie Turner, the rest of the cast is incredible too! Here's who the cast includes:

Is there a trailer for 'Steal' yet?

Sophie Turner in Steal on Prime Video

Prime Video

Yes, the trailer for Steal just dropped on January 7, 2026! It's absolutely gripping, drawing you right into the drama before you've even watched the first episode.

When does 'Steal' come out?

Sophie Turner and Archie Madekwe in Steal on Prime Video

Prime Video

Sophie Turner's highly-anticipated new crime drama drops January 21, 2026 on Prime Video. So soon!

What are fans saying about 'Steal' so far?

Sophie Turner in Steal on Prime Video

Prime Video

Fans are generally thrilled that the celeb is returning to the small screen with her upcoming project, which honestly looks as riveting as it sounds. Taking to the Instagram comments section, Turner’s supporters welcomed the actress’s comeback with open arms.

“Well, this looks amazing,” one commenter wrote.

“Love to see what the Queen in The North gets up to here,” said another.

“I'm looking forward to seeing this,” a fan chimed in.

“I’m READYY,” said another.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming series as well as Turner’s comeback? Will you be tuning in to Steal? I personally can’t wait to see what the actress has to bring to the table outside of her role as Sansa Stark on GOT.

If you want more Turner content, check out her latest flick, Trust, which explores the dangers of stardom and the ever-decreasing privacy in our modern culture.

