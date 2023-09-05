Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Getting Divorced And I Don't Believe In Love Anymore
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
This year's celebrity breakups aren't slowing down anytime soon, and unfortunately, that includes Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Rumors about the couple's split began when TMZ reported that they were "heading" for divorce, and even though Joe posted a picture to his Instagram with his wedding band in full view on September 4, the couple later announced they're getting divorced.
"he really said: here’s the ring. now shut up," one user commented.
"I can't imagine seeing this many rumors about my personal life," another said. "They keep so private and this is why."
From their red carpet debut to their engagement, the couple has chosen exactly what they wanted to announce — and what they want to keep private. "I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship," Sophie told The Sunday Times.
"I'm very protective of the life we've built...You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool," she tellsElle UK. "And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."
"When we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me," Joe told MR PORTER. "And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."
However, the singer's privacy is more about about his loved ones than himself. “You’re protecting your family, your friends and those around you,” Joe told Entertainment Tonight. “You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life, and I feel like as artists, we get the opportunity to express our heart through our music, and so that’s where I’m personal and honest as I can be.”
A Timeline Of Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Relationship
Joe Jonas Slid Into Sophie Turner's DMs In 2016
"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time," Sophie told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."
This is actually super similar to how Nick Jonas made the first move on his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas! After finally meeting IRL and realizing they liked each other, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became exclusive in private before deciding to take their relationship public.
They Go Instagram Official In 2017
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Sophie posted a photo of Joe smoking a cigar on a boat to Instagram on January 1, 2017, with "Miami daze" as the caption.
"You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl," she told Marie Claire UK about celebrity life later that summer. "It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?"
They Get Engaged In The Fall Of 2017
By the time fall 2017 rolled around, the couple was madly in love and announced that they were engaged with matching Instagram posts (his reads "She said yes," and hers reads, "I said yes.")
"I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know," she told Rolling Stonein 2019.
They Get Married In 2019...Twice
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Las Vegas in May 2019. "We had to get legally married in the states, so we thought it'd be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out, and do an impromptu wedding," Joe told GQ. "It kind of blew up in our faces because my parents called me the next morning and they were like, 'Did you just get married?' And I realized I told everybody, but I forgot to tell my parents."
However, it seems like Mr. and Mrs. Jonas were able to see the second round of nuptials, a more-private ceremony at the end of June 2019. The official ceremony took place at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. Kevin and Nick Jonas were Joe's groomsmen, while Sophie's Game of Thrones costar (and BFF) Maisie Williams was her maid of honor.
Sophie Turner Gives Birth To Baby Willa In 2020
The internet was over the moon when Sophie was seen with a baby bump, and TMZ reported that the couple gave birth on July 22, 2020, before later revealing the baby's name is Willa.
"[They] are over the moon," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the end of July 2020. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."
The Couple Have Baby No. 2 In 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
It's been a busy few years for both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers released Happiness Begins in 2019, followed by this year's The Album, while Sophie starred in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Staircase, and Do Revenge. But unknown to the rest of the world, they were also getting ready for baby number two!
Sophie showed up to the May 2022 Met Gala cradling a baby bump, and then made her official pregnancy announcement in an Elle UK feature the next day. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength," she says in the interview. "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."
In July 2022, People confirmed that the couple had welcomed their second daughter!
Joe Jonas Files For Divorce
TODAY received an exclusive petition saying Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken." He also states that the divorce is in the best interest of their daughters, and that the couple will "have shared parental responsibility" moving forward.
We're wishing Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner the best.
