You Can Now Get Sarah Hyland's Vitamin-Infused Sourse Chocolate At Sephora
If you love snacks and you're constantly reading up on the latest in health, then say hello to your new "snackable wellness" obsession: Sourse. Co-founded by actress Sarah Hyland, the company is known for its vitamin-infused chocolate and colorful packaging. Starting today (April 5), you can also find them on Sephora's website! Keep reading for the full scoop.
Hair Grow Bites ($15)
In addition to its already-beloved chocolate, Sourse is launching Hair Grow Bites exclusively at Sephora. These vegan, biotin-infused chocolates use folate (which promotes healthy cell growth), inositol (a DHT reducer), and biotin (which produces shine) to make your hair and nails longer and stronger. These treats are launching April 5th on Sephora.com, and you can grab a 15-day supply for $15.
Skin Glow Bites ($15)
Sephora will also have plenty of the brand's Skin Glow Bites in stock, and you won't want to miss out on these either! These vegan bites hydrate your skin from within and repair your skin's water barrier. You can grab a 15-day supply for $15. Check out the full collection on Sephora.com!
What chocolate bites will you be grabbing this weekend? Tag us on Instagram!
Lead image courtesy of Sourse
