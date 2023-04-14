It’s Your Time To Shine, Beauty Lovers: The Sephora Beauty Insider Spring Sale Is Happening NOW
It’s one of our favorite times of the year – the springtime Sephora Beauty Insider Sale! If you love beauty as much as we do, you probably already have a virtual cart filled with all your favorite goodies, and we don’t blame you! We've got the deets on the sale, and we're ready to share 'em with you! Here's the rundown.
How Does The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale Work?
The sale is officially open for Rouge-level rewards members to shop, and will open to VIB and Beauty Insider members on April 18. As usual, Rouge members receive 20% off their entire(!!!) purchase, while VIB members will receive 15% off their orders, and Insiders will get a straight-up 10% off with code SAVENOW.
Oh and P.S., all Sephora Collection items are 30% off, so be sure to stock up on the retailer’s line of beauty must-haves.
Not sure what to get? Here are 20 of our fave products that we’ll definitely be shopping for.
Let us know what’s on your shopping list in the comments below. ✨
Stay updated on the latest beauty news with Brit + Co.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Photo Courtesy of capturenow/Canva
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.