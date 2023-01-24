These Chocolate-Covered Cheese Bites Are Mind-Blowingly Easy To Make
If we had to choose one food that delights our culinary palate more than any other, it's always an all-out battle between cheese and chocolatefor our top spot. While these two ingredients are typically served during different courses and sit in direct contrast to one another in a sweet-versus-savory power struggle, we came across a mind-blowingly easy recipe that brings them together.
Enter the chocolate-covered cheese bonbon. Unconventional, yes — but now we don't have to choose between our two favorite flavor profiles. The saltiness of the cheese mixed with the sweet and smooth flavor of the chocolate is something that you have to taste to believe, and it's actually a lot easier to make than you might think. We got the full recipe from Parmigiano Reggiano so that you can make it for your Valentine... or for yourself. Bookmark this recipe friends, because it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser!
Making your own chocolate cheese bonbons is great for anyone who doesn't have a ton of kitchen space or time, or for those who don't want to shell out for all of the expensive ingredients needed for a super intricate dessert. All you need are two ingredients and a half hour. Count us in.
How To Make Chocolate-Covered Cheese
Image via Parmigiano Reggiano
Ingredients
- 100 g Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (for bonbons, it is advisable to use Parmigiano Reggiano cheese with 18-20 months maturation.)
- 100 g bitter chocolate
Instructions
- Cut the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese into pieces the size of half a walnut. Melt the chocolate bain-marie (hot water bath).
- Dip the cheese pieces into the melted chocolate using a fork. Let them dry on a sheet of waxed paper, then serve.
Add these chocolate-covered cheese bites to your charcuterie board or Valentine's Day Dinner, and check out our Valentine's Day Desserts for more ideas.
Recipe and images courtesy of Parmigiano Reggiano
