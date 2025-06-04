Netflix is giving us all kinds of incredible shows this year — Dept. Q! The Royals! Wednesday season 2! Not to mention a number of other series you can stream this month. Whether you're looking for brand new episodes or a classic comfort rewatch, here are all the series you don't want to miss.

Here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in June 2025.

1. Ginny & Georgia season 3 — Stream on Netflix June 5, 2025 Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Ginny and Georgia are back, and this time, they're in more trouble than ever. Georgia's behind bars and Ginny's left wondering how far she's really willing to go for her mom. Here's what the cast had to say at the premiere! Ginny & Georgia season 3 stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack.

2. Fubar Season 2 — Stream on Netflix June 12, 2025 Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix CIA vet Luke Brunner is ready to retire. At least, he was until he had to go back into the field to save his daughter. Now he's facing new villains — including his ex. Fubar stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Scott Thompson.

3. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 — Stream on Netflix June 18, 2025 Netflix Get an inside look at one of the most famous cheer squads in the world, and their 2024-2025 season. This is a look at the team like you've never seen before!

4. The Waterfront — Stream on Netflix June 19, 2025 Netflix Family drama, criminals, coastal North Carolina — nope, it's not Outer Banks (but it'll fill the void!). This Netflix show follows the Buckley family as they work to keep their fishing empire from crumbling. The Waterfront stars Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, Gerardo Celasco, Michael Gaston, Zach Roerig, Topher Grace, and Dave Annable.

5. Squid Game season 3 — Stream on Netflix June 27, 2025 JuHan Noh/Netflix Sadly, Squid Game season 3 is the last installment of this hit show, but it's sure to keep you engaged until the very end. Gi-hun will do everything he can to end the games, despite the Front Man makes his next moves. Squid Game season 3 stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won.

6. Sirens — Stream on Netflix now Netflix In Sirens, Devon (Meghann Fahy) is out to rescue her little sister Simone from a very strange relationship with her boss Michaela. But Michaela — and her alluring estate — is a much tougher opponent than Devon expected. Sirens stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Felix Solis, Josh Segarra, Trevor Salter, Britne Oldford, Lauren Weedman, Jenn Lyon, Erin Neufer, and Emily Borromeo.

7. Dept. Q — Stream on Netflix now Justin Downing/Netflix After a tragedy, cop Carl Morck gets sent to the basement's Department Q cold case unit. But when an old case begins to resurface, Carl starts building a team of everyone the police force discarded. Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Alexej Manvelov, Kelly Macdonald, and Leah Byrne.

8. The Royals — Stream on Netflix now Netflix It's not too late to catch up on this show — especially if you're a Nobody Wants This and Bridgerton fan! The Royals follows prince Aviraaj Singh and Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, two completely opposite people who come together to save themselves from financial ruin. The Royals stars Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Vihaan Samat.

9. Forever — Stream on Netflix now Netflix Keisha and Justin fall for each other hard in this modern Judy Blume adaptation. As they get older, they have to figure out what their futures look like — both together and on their own. Forever stars Love Simone, Michael Cooper, Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Niles Fitch, Paigion Walker, and E'myri Crutchfield.

10. The Four Seasons — Stream on Netflix now Netflix The Four Seasons follows a group of coupled-up friends who take a vacation together once a quarter. But this year's vacays are about to get a lot more interesting after one of the couples decides to break up. The Four Seasons stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Alan Alda, Ashyln Maddox, Julia Lester, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Simone Recasner, Chloe Troast, Cole Tristan Murphy, and Jack Gore.

