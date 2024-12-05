Yikes, The Latest 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Leak Could Confirm This Major Theory
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's almost time to say goodbye to Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down because Stranger Things 5 is premiering in 2025. Fans have been keeping an eye out for any Easter egg or clue they can find about what the last eight episodes of the hit Netflix series will look like. And well, the latestStranger Things 5 leak could actually confirm not one, but two major theories.
Here's the Stranger Things 5 spoiler that could explain the series finale — and might confirm TWO major theories. Proceed with caution.
David Harbour & Finn Wolfhard have a heart-to-heart in the newest 'Stranger Things 5' leak.
David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) were spotted filming in "Downtown Hawkins" (which is really in Atlanta, Georgia). Considering creators Matt and Ross Duffer said the show would be returning to its roots, actors filming on the OG town set doesn't surprise me, but I immediately took notice of their conversation because it reminded me of one moment relating to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven.
Season 1 ends with Eleven disappearing into the Upside Down before being found, and taken in, by Hopper. Mike's distraught and calls her on the radio every day, choosing to believe she's still alive. After the newly "b—chin'" El returns to Hawkins in season 2, Mike realizes Hopper hid her the entire time she was supposedly missing. He picks a fight with the police chief, but when Hopper refuses to argue, instead wrapping Mike in a hug (something his dad has definitely never done), Mike breaks down in tears. It's a really sweet moment between the two characters that's only surpassed by their season 4 reunion!!
And in this Stranger Things 5 leak, fans are wondering if Mike and Hopper are having another emotional conversation about El — only this time, it's after she's died. There's been a longstanding theory that Eleven will sacrifice herself to save Hawkins, and these images have me wondering if that theory is exactly what will happen when the final episodes premiere. I mean, why else would they be having a sad conversation...ON THEIR OWN?!
Fans immediately flooded the commented with everything from "I SWEAR IF ELEVEN DIES😭" to "FINN LOOKS SO SAD I'M NOT READY." But the most interesting comment to me doesn't have anything to do with Finn and David — it's about the background.
It looks like 'Stranger Things 5' will continue into 1989.
Stranger Things viewers have been talking about a time jump for years, and these pictures confirm we'll see at least two years pass during season 4. In one of the shots you can see a movie theater promoting Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade. "Interesting, this looks like a 2 year time jump," the comment says. "Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade released in 1989, and season 5 is set in the fall of 1987."
With Mike's new style, and a very safe-looking Hawkins (you know, as opposed to the apocalyptic version from the season 4 finale), I'm wondering if the final scenes will take place after Eleven's sacrifice. Not only would it show how she saved Hawkins, it would also highlight just how much of an impact she made. And moving a show known for its '80s nostalgia into the '90s would truly be the end of an era!
We'll have to wait until 2025 to find out what happens...and see why the finale had the whole Stranger Things cast "uncontrollably sobbing".
