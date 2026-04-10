When Suzanne Collins published Sunrise on the Reaping in March of 2025, it automatically became one of my favorite books in the Hunger Games series. The book follows a teenage Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who must compete in the 50th Hunger Games — and because it's a special Quarter Quell, there are double the amount of tributes. Waiting for him at home are his mother and brother, and the love of his life Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak).

And according to Whitney Peak, fans of the book can "100%" expect to cry (considering I had mascara trails down my face after finishing the story, I was expecting to cry anyway).

Here's what Whitney Peak had to say about the upcoming Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, hitting theaters on November 20, 2026.

Whitney Peak promises you'll get emotional watching 'Sunrise on the Reaping' In our exclusive interview for her new Netflix movie Thrash, Whitney Peak confirms that crying is "100% what is going to be happening." "I'm sorry, I got no relief for you," she continues. "It's absolutely devastating. Joseph Zada gives a performance of a lifetime [and] I'm really excited about it." Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is just as excited as we are, and exclaims, "I cannot wait."

But Mckenna Grace promises filming was "a blast." And Whitney's not the only one who think you'll get emotional. Mckenna Grace revealed in Brit + Co's Regretting You interview that the movie is "very sad, it's going to be very sad." But despite the tears that might await us, Hunger Games fans can take comfort in the fact that the cast had a ton of fun bringing the story to life. "Oh it's a blast," she said at the time of filming. "We are having so much fun on set. I talk to Mason [Thames] about it, like, every day. But, no, it's going to be very sad. Joe [Zada] is devastating as Haymitch and Ben [Wang] and Iona [Bell] and Molly [McCann] are also fantastic."

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