Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Finally!

Surprise! Jennifer Lawrence is Officially Back For 'Sunrise On The Reaping' & She Got Super "Emotional"

jennifer lawrence josh hutcherson sunrise on the reaping
Murray Close/Lionsgate
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 28, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

As soon as the new Hunger Games book and movie, both titled Sunrise on the Reaping, were announced, I started dreaming about the movie cast. After all, the story, which takes place during the 50th Hunger Games and follows Katniss' mentor Haymitch, features double the amount of tributes — that means we're in for some amazing casting announcements! And the cast is literally perfect.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sunrise on the Reaping cast movie it premieres in November 2026.

Who's in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast?

The Sunrise on the Reaping cast is one of the best casts of 2026, and I literally can't wait to see all these actors together onscreen. Here's the rundown:

  • Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy
  • Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird
  • McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee
  • Maya Hawke as Wiress
  • Lili Taylor as Mags
  • Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow
  • Ralph Fiennes as President Snow
  • Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee
  • Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket
  • Molly McCann as Louella
  • Iona Bell as Lou Lou
  • Kieran Culkin as Ceaser Flickerman
  • Iris Apatow as Prosperina Trinket
  • Edvin Ryding as Vitus

Will Jennifer Lawrence be in Sunrise on the Reaping?

jennifer lawrence katniss everdeen

Murray Close/Lionsgate

It looks like we'll see Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson return to their iconic roles for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Jen was recently on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, where she finally talked about the experience of returning to the character of Katniss Everdeen.

“It was unbelievable,” she says. “It was so crazy. It was the same crew. It was the same AD, who I’ve worked with a million times because I love him. And with Josh and Woody…it was so emotional. Josh and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful. And Woody, obviously, came through the window of my hotel room uninvited. It wouldn’t be the same if he listened to boundaries or used a door.”

When can I watch Sunrise on the Reaping?

Sunrise On The Reaping release date

Murray Close/Lionsgate

Hugner Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters November 20, 2026.

What is Sunrise On The Reaping about?

Sunrise On The Reaping Cover

Amazon

The new Hunger Games movie is about 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, who gets thrown in the 50th Hunger Games and has to survive both a poison arena and double the regular amount of tributes. Not to mention President Snow.

What Hunger Games was Haymitch in?

haymitch abernathy and katniss

Murray Close/Lionsgate

Haymitch won the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, when he was 16 years old. Because it was a Quarter Quell, the Capitol added a twist to the Games: there were 48 tributes instead of 24.

When was Sunrise On The Reaping published?

Sunrise on the reaping effie

Lionsgate

Suzanne Collins' Sunrise On The Reaping was released on March 17, 2025.

Where was the Hunger Games reaping filmed?

katniss and effie in the hunger games

Murray Close/Lionsgate

The Hunger Games was filmed around Asheville, North Carolina. The Reaping itself was filmed in Shelby, near Hildebran, North Carolina.

Stay tuned for more news about the new Hunger Games movie on our Facebook. Read up on everything you need to know about the book, too!

This post has been updated.

entertainmentpop culturemovies

The Latest

Three Ogee beauty sticks with packaging on a pink circular background.
Beauty & Skin Care

Why This Ogee Trio Is Our Top Pick at Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social
A Better Work Life

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween
Halloween Costumes

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit