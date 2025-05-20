FINALLY! 🐍
Surprise! We Just Got A Full "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" Song.
Surprise! After waiting literal years, Taylor Swift finally gave us the first full track from Reputation (Taylor's Version). She's been teasing the album off and on since 2023, and gave us snippets of tracks (like "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" in The Summer I Turned Pretty!) but thanks to the newest episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, you can listen to the entirety of "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" before the album drops.
Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" — and the rest of Reputation (Taylor's Version).
Is there a Taylor's version of reputation?
We don't have the full album yet, but thanks to The Handmaid's Tale, we have "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)"! The song was featured in the latest episode of the Hulu show, and we loved every moment.
"I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” Elizabeth Moss said in a statementto Billboard. “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”
And I can confirm this cast loves Taylor Swift — Josh Charles told Brit + Co exclusively that their group chat was very busy while prepping for the Eras Tour.
Where can I listen to Reputation (Taylor's Version)?
We don't have an official release date for Reputation (Taylor's Version) yet, but stay tuned! Until then, feel free to rewatch The Handmaid's Tale season 6, episode 9 to hear "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, episode 6 to hear a snippet of "Delicate (Taylor's Version). ;)
How many songs are on reputation Taylor's version?
Based on the other re-recordings we've gotten, we can expect all of the original Reputation songs, plus a handful of vault tracks. Here's the full tracklist so far:
- "Ready For It? (Taylor's Version)"
- "End Game (Taylor's Version)"
- "I Did Something Bad (Taylor's Version)"
- "Don't Blame Me (Taylor's Version)"
- "Delicate (Taylor's Version)"
- "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)"
- "So It Goes... (Taylor's Version)"
- "Gorgeous (Taylor's Version)"
- "Getaway Car (Taylor's Version)"
- "King Of My Heart (Taylor's Version)"
- "Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Taylor's Version)"
- "Dress (Taylor's Version)"
- "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things (Taylor's Version)"
- "Call It What You Want (Taylor's Version)"
- "New Year's Day (Taylor's Version)"
Who is Taylor Swift dissing in Look What You Made Me Do?
"Look What You Made Me Do" is widely accepted to be about Kanye West, fueled by everything that happened during the summer of 2016.
The primary catalyst for the era was a phone call between Taylor, Kanye, and Kim Kardashian, where Kanye asked if he could include Taylor in his song "Famous." But after some online back-and-forth (and some serious drama including the entire world calling Taylor a snake), it was revealed Taylor gave her permission to be mentioned, not for the lyric to say he "made that b-tch famous."
Taylor ended up disappearing from the public eye for a year, giving us Reputation in the fall of 2017. The popstar says in her TIME interview that the album came from "a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure," and told Rolling Stone in 2019 that Reputation was a "metaphor" and her "playing a character."
Stay tuned for the latest Reputation (Taylor's Version) news!