Surprise! We Just Got A Full "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" Song.

Surprise! After waiting literal years, Taylor Swift finally gave us the first full track from Reputation (Taylor's Version). She's been teasing the album off and on since 2023, and gave us snippets of tracks (like "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" in The Summer I Turned Pretty!) but thanks to the newest episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, you can listen to the entirety of "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" before the album drops.

Is there a Taylor's version of reputation?

We don't have the full album yet, but thanks to The Handmaid's Tale, we have "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)"! The song was featured in the latest episode of the Hulu show, and we loved every moment.

"I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” Elizabeth Moss said in a statementto Billboard. “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

And I can confirm this cast loves Taylor Swift — Josh Charles told Brit + Co exclusively that their group chat was very busy while prepping for the Eras Tour.