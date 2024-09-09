'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 Is Officially Filming. Here's When You Can Watch New Episodes.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are a few dystopian stories that feel so relevant, they almost feel like nonfiction, and readers have always considered Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale to be one of those stories. The book was published in 1985 to rave reviews, and when Hulu adapted the novel into a TV show in 2017, it became the first streaming series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. No big deal!
Fans have been waiting for news on the show ever since the season 5 finale aired in November of 2022, and after a nearly two-year wait, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is finally in production. Here's everything you need to know about the final installment of the hit series.
Is there a season 6 of Handmaid's Tale release date?
We don't have an exact release date for The Handmaid's Tale season 6 yet, but we do know it'll premiere in the spring of 2025. That means we could see it anywhere from March to May. The eligibility period for the Emmys ends in May, meaning the show will be eligible for 2025 Emmys consideration! The Handmaid's Tale season 6 was scheduled to film in 2023 but was delayed due to last summer's Hollywood strikes.
On September 7, actress Elisabeth Moss posted an image from set. "Guess who's back? Production on the final season has officially started," the caption reads. In addition to starring as June, Moss will direct the first episode of season 6.
What is The Handmaid's Tale season 6 about?
Sophie Giraud/Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is sure to pick up right where season 5 left off: June and Nichole board a train for Vancouver (to later transfer to a boat bound for Hawaii), while Luke stays behind at the train station and is arrested for the death of a truck driver who attempted to assassinate June. On the train, June is reunited with Serena and Noah.
Who's in the cast of The Handmaid's Tale season 6?
Sophie Giraud/Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. Sydney Sweeney, Alexis Bledel, and McKenna Grace have also had roles on the show.
Alexis Bledel won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in 2018!
Is The Handmaid's Tale done?
Sophie Giraud/Hulu
The show is almost done! The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will be the last installment of the series.
Is The Testaments going to be a series?
Amazon
Yes, Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel The Testaments will be a Hulu TV show. The book revolves around Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid's Tale (played by Ann Dowd in both series), Agnes, who lives in Gilead, and Daisy, who lives in Canada. Bruce Miller, who was the showrunner for the first five seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, will be showrunner for The Testaments.
Are you excited for The Handmaid's Tale season 6? Check back here for the latest news on the series.
Lead image via George Kraychyk/Hulu
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!