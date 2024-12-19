This Major 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Release Date Easter Egg's Been There The Whole Freaking Time
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Taylor Swift has been teasing Reputation (Taylor's Version) for two years — or, at least, Swifties have been clowning over it for two years. When Tay showed up to the 2022 VMAs in a "Look What You Made Me Do"-inspired outfit, fans expected her to drop the first Rep (TV) single, but she announced Midnights instead. And history repeated itself at the 2024 Grammys, when Taylor showed up in black & white before announcing The Tortured Poets Department.
Even though some fans feel confused, NOT getting Reputation (Taylor's Version) in 2024 totally goes with the "2 re-recordings one year, 1 new album the next" pattern we've seen since 2021. But there's one huge Easter egg that's been pointing us to 2025 all along: it's the Year of the Snake.
Here's the one major Reputation (Taylor's Version) release date Easter egg that suggests Taylor Swift could drop it in 2025.
When is Reputation (Taylor's Version) coming out?
Let it be known we still don't have an official Reputation (Taylor's Version) release date yet, but after the "I Can See You" music video featured the number 2.16 (February 16), everyone eagerly awaited February 2024 with baited breath...only to receive nothing. But now I've turned my eyes to February 16, 2025 because DUH, releasing Reputation (TV) during the Year of the Snake (the icon associated with the entire 2.5-year era) makes more sense than anything.
"Some of us have been saying this since like 2022," one TikTok user jokes, while another rationalizes, "We had fearless, red in 2021 then speak now, 1989 in 2023 so reputation and debut in 2025."
The Year of the Snake officially kicks off January 29, meaning we could be in for a late-January announcement, but some fans think Taylor will announce the album on New Year's Day 2025 in honor of the closing track on the album. In my opinion, it makes total sense to get Reputation (TV) for the first half of the year, and to wrap up the re-recording era with Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) for the second half of the year before transitioning to her new movie (and a potential TS12, of course).
Will there be a Reputation (Taylor's Version)?
Yes, we're getting a Reputation (Taylor's Version)! Taylor Swift announced she'd be re-recording all of the albums leading up to Lover after she was unable to buy the rights to her music. In addition to more modern versions of all our favorite Taylor Swift songs, she's also added brand new tunes (called "From the Vault" tracks) as bonus songs for each album. Tracks like "When Emma Falls In Love (Taylor's Version)", "Timeless (Taylor's Version)", and "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)" quickly became fan favorites!
Reputation has always been my favorite Taylor Swift album, and I can't wait to see what kind of vault tracks we get. At its core, Rep is a love album that also address fear and hope, and Reputation (TV) is going to be the one re-recording you won't want to miss.
