6 Summer Romance Shows To Watch While You Wait For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

The Summer I Turned Pretty is famous for its summery setting and its Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah discourse. But before we can head back to Cousins for season 3, we need to rewatch seasons 1 and 2 to remember exactly what happened. And after you've caught up, press play on one of these summer romance shows!

Here are 6 summer romance shows that will hold you over until The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drops on July 16, 2025.

1. The OC — Stream on Max Warner Bros. TV The Summer I Turned Pretty might have some drama, but nobody does melodrama like The OC. The show follows a teen named Ryan who gets taken in by his lawyer and winds up at school with the worst of the wealthy. The OC stars Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Rachel Bilson, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Chris Carmack, Tate Donovan, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale, Willa Holland, and Autumn Reeser.

2. Outer Banks — Stream on Netflix Netflix Outer Bankshas all the beach vibes you could want — and it's also got just as much adventure as it does romance. The show follows a group of teens who realize they've stumbled upon a long-lost treasure. Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, and Austin North.

3. Hart of Dixie — Stream on Prime Video Warner Bros. TV/The CW Zoe moves to the small town of Bluebell, where she's introduced to the Southern way of life — and some very handsome Southern gentlemen. Hart of Dixie stars Rachel Bilson, Jaime King, Cress Williams, Wilson Bethel, Tim Matheson, and Scott Porter.

4. Love Island — Stream on Hulu CBS In this reality show, a group of singles live together in a fancy villa in pursuit of true love. Sounds like the perfect summer to me. Love Island has been hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, Sarah Hyland, and Ariana Madix.

5. My Life With The Walter Boys — Stream on Netflix Netflix My Life With The Walter Boys is basically The Summer I Turned Pretty on a farm. Jackie moves in with the Walter family after the death of her parents, and finds herself drawn to two brothers, one moody and one more sunshine-y. Sound familiar? My Life With The Walter Boys stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Marc Blucas, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, and Sarah Rafferty.

6. Ransom Canyon — Stream on Netflix Netflix And with the western vibes of it all, I have to recommend Ransom Canyon! The show follows three ranching families (and three love triangles) dealing with love and life in Texas. Ransom Canyon stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Garrett Wareing, and Andrew Liner.

