Everything Coming To Apple TV+ In 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Apple TV+ has been delivering hit after hit — Lessons in Chemistry, The New Look, and Palm Royale are just a few of the titles they've given us over the last year. And they're not slowing down! Here's everything coming to Apple TV+ (and theaters) the rest of 2024. Trust us, you won't want to miss a single project.
Fly Me To The Moon — Coming To Theaters July 12, 2024
Sony/Apple Studios
While NASA strives to make their Apollo 11 moon landing a success, tensions flare between Kelly, who's hired to fix NASA's public image, and Cole, who's trying to make sure the moon landing goes off without a hitch.
Sony & Apple's Fly Me To The Moon hits theaters July 12 and stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.
Lady In The Lake — On Apple TV+ July 19, 2024
Apple TV+
When a young girl goes missing around Thanksgiving in 1966 Baltimore, Maddie (Natalie Portman) decides to get to the bottom of the case to prove herself as an investigative journalist. Meanwhile, Cleo (Moses Ingram) has to balance providing for her family and making her way through the underbelly of Black Baltimore — until Cleo's death puts everyone around the two women in danger.
Lady in the Lake hits Apple TV+ July 19. The TV show stars Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, and Pruitt Taylor Vince.
Bad Monkey — On Apple TV+ August 14, 2024
Apple TV+
Ex-cop Andrew isn't really happy with his new job as a Florida Keys health inspector. But when a few tourists reel in a human arm instead of a fish, he decides cracking a murder case is the perfect way to get his badge back.
Bad Monkey hits Apple TV+ August 14 and stars Vince Vaughn, L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith.
Pachinko Season 2 — Coming To Apple TV+ August 23, 2024
Apple TV+
This sweeping family story (set from 1915 to 1989) weaves together love across oceans as the story moves between Korea, America, and Japan, and between love, war, and destiny.
Pachinko season 2 hits Apple TV+ August 23 and stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eunchae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, Yuna, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
Slow Horses Season 4 — On Apple TV+ September 4, 2024
Apple TV+
Our favorite (albeit dysfunctional) team of British intelligence agents are back in a new season of Slow Horses. Season 4 opens with a bombing that has just as much of a personal and emotional impact as it does a physical one, rocking the foundation of Slough House in the process.
Slow Horses season 4 hits Apple TV+ September 4. The show stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, Jonathan Pryce, Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis.
The Instigators — On Apple TV+ August 9, 2024
Apple TV+
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck team up as Rory and Cobby, two men who are tasked with robbing a corrupt politician. But when the heist doesn't go according to plan, they find cops, crime bosses, and the politicians at their heels.
The Instigators hits Apple TV+ August 9 and stars Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow, and Ron Perlman.
Wolfs — Coming To Theaters September 20, 2024
Apple Studios
This Apple film follows two fixers (George Clooney and Brad Pitt), who wind up working the same job. That is, until they get made and their night stars spiraling out of control.
Apple's Wolfs hits theaters September 20 and stars Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.
Severance Season 2 — Coming Soon To Apple TV+
Apple TV+
Mark and his team at Lumon Industries have gone through severance to separate their personal and professional memories. But the more Mark looks into this supposedly ethical experiment, the more unsure he learns about Lumon's secrets.
Severance season 2 is coming soon to Apple TV+ and stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, and Michael Chernus.
Silo Season 2 — Coming Soon To Apple TV+
Apple TV+
Dune's Rebecca Ferguson is back in Silo season 2 as Juliette, one of the last 10,000 people on earth. Juliette is determined to get to the bottom of a loved one's murder, especially after she learns the silo that's supposedly been protecting her is hiding its fair share of secrets.
Silo season 2 is coming soon to Apple TV+ and stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins.
Shrinking Season 2 — Coming Soon To Apple TV+
Apple TV+
When a grieving therapist decides to throw caution to the wind and tell his clients what he actually thinks, chaos ensues for everyone involved — including himself.
Shrinking season 2 is coming soon to Apple TV+ and stars Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Christa Miller, and Lukita Maxwell.
Lead image via Apple TV+
