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Your Thanksgiving 2026 watch queue—from new theatre releases to post-pie binges from your couch.

The 20 Best Movies & Shows To Watch On Thanksgiving Day 2026

In what order should I watch the Knives Out movies?

Lionsgate

By Bre AveryNov 19, 2026

Bre Avery

Contributing Writer

Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!

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Thanksgiving is basically the Super Bowl of stretchy pants, second helpings, and zero-guilt couch time. Once the turkey is in the oven — or once you’re officially entering a mashed-potato-induced coma — you’re going to want a queue that matches the vibe of the day. Whether you’re kicking off the morning with giant balloons, squeezing in a pre-dinner comedy, escaping family small talk with a messy thriller, or winding down with a classic rom-com, we’ve rounded up 17 iconic things to watch around Thanksgiving 2026. Grab your favorite mug, claim the best spot on the sectional, and press play.

Scroll to see everything you can watch on Thanksgiving day!

In Theatres

Where was the Hunger Games reaping filmed?Murray Close/Lionsgate

Need an excuse to step away from the leftovers for a couple of hours? This prequel rewinds 24 years before Katniss to the 50th Hunger Games—aka the Second Quarter Quell—with Joseph Zada stepping into a young Haymitch Abernathy alongside a stacked cast including Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, and Kieran Culkin. It’s high-stakes Panem drama that practically begs to be a Black Friday group outing

Focker-In-Law — Watch In Theaters November 25, 2026Universal Pictures

Nothing says "happy Thanksgiving" quite like watching a family comedy spiral out of control—and this fourth installment brings back Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo with Ariana Grande and Beanie Feldstein joining the chaos. With Ariana playing an FBI hostage negotiator marrying into the Focker clan, it’s peak awkward-family-dinner energy right before the real thing starts.

Streaming Movies

Jessica Chastain's New Western Mystery Thriller is For the 'Yellowstone' ObsessedNetflix

Trading cozy rom-com vibes for moody Nashville mystery? Jessica Chastain stars as a former country singer pulled into the darker side of Music City while searching for a missing singer, backed by a country-heavy soundtrack and a cast featuring Garrett Hedlund, John Hawkes, and Jennifer Nettles. It’s a gritty, twisty watch for night owls after the holiday crowd clears out.

What is Guarding Stars about?Netflix

Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls fans, consider your holiday watchlist officially upgraded: Leighton Meester plays a sharp ex-army bodyguard posing as a fake girlfriend to action star Jared Padalecki over the holidays. It’s fizzy, festive, and packed with fake-dating tropes that go down way too easy

Clashing Through the SnowPrime Video

In the new Christmas movie, we meet Ryan (Christopher Briney) and Hannah (Michelle Randolph). Not only are these two both publishing editors, they're actually rivals. Classic. When they get stranded at the airport together, they hop into a rental car and try to make it to New York City. One of their jobs is on the line thanks to budget cuts, but with all the holiday cheer, their stressful situation might just take a romantic turn.

John Wilson/Netflix

Dysfunctional rich relatives, jaw-dropping plot twists, and Daniel Craig serving peak southern-dandy energy in cozy knitwear—Knives Out is practically tailor-made for a post-dinner whodunit. Bonus points if your own family table feels even slightly dramatic.

25 Thoughts I Had After Watching 'The Family Stone' For the First Time20th Century Fox

Holiday romance meets unfiltered family tension in a movie that feels wonderfully messy and real. It’s the kind of crowded-house dramedy that makes you laugh, wince, and appreciate the people around your own table.

Where was The Holiday filmed?Sony Pictures

Happy Jude Law in The Holiday season to all who celebrate! Oh, and boy, do I celebrate. I can watch this film starring Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law, and Cameron Diaz a billion times, and it’ll never get old. Never! I would argue that no one does Christmas better than Nancy Meyers.

CBS/Apple TV

This 1973 Peanuts classic is pure holiday comfort in 25 minutes—complete with Snoopy and Woodstock serving up toast, popcorn, jelly beans, and pretzels. Put it on while you’re pre-gaming pie duty or winding down with a mug of cider.

Fox 2000 Pictures

Starring Vanessa Williams, Nia Long, and Vivica A. Fox, this 1997 favorite centers on a tight-knit family rallying around their cherished Sunday dinner tradition after matriarch Mama Joe falls into a coma. Between the mouthwatering food scenes and emotional family dynamics, it’s a heartfelt Thanksgiving staple.

Relativity Media

Free Birds (Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount+, YouTube & Tubi)

Two turkeys teaming up with a time machine to take turkey off the Thanksgiving menu? It’s silly, fast-paced, and easy to have on when kids—or cousins who just want to laugh—are hanging around the living room. Featuring voices from Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, and Amy Poehler, it brings plenty of chaotic fun.

Finding Joy — Stream on Prime Video nowPrime Video

Tyler Perry's Finding Joy follows a Manhattan fashion designer named Joy (Shannon Thornton) who agrees to join her situationship Colton (Aaron O'Connell) on a Colorado vacation. Unfortunately, this isn't exactly the next step of their relationship...Joy ends up stranded in the woods, where she's rescued by the handsome Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola).

Oh. What. Fun. — Stream on Prime Video Prime Video

Moms work super hard all the time — but especially at the holidays. And when one mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) is forgotten by her family (like, literally left at home by herself), she decides to ditch the fam and spend Christmas by herself to see if she can conjure some solo holiday magic. Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, with Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen star.

'When Harry Met Sally' Is Turning 35! Here's Where To Stream The Best Meg Ryan Movies.Castle Rock Entertainment/Nelson Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

When Harry Met Sally (Paramount+ or Pluto TV)

Central Park in autumn foliage, iconic diner scenes, and sharp rom-com chemistry give this classic effortless seasonal appeal. Cue it up when you want something timeless and witty to wrap up the holiday weekend.

Paramount Pictures

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Paramount+ or Pluto TV)

If getting to Thanksgiving felt like an endurance sport of delayed flights, rental-car mishaps, and questionable motels, Steve Martin and John Candy’s road-trip classic will hit right at home. It’s hilarious, heartfelt, and the ultimate tribute to making it there in one piece.

Streaming TV

The 13 Best Thanksgiving Episodes To Rewatch Over And OverImage via NBC

Friends Thanksgiving Episodes

When you want comfort food for your eyeballs, Friends Thanksgiving episodes never miss—whether you’re queuing up Brad Pitt’s iconic grudge against Rachel or rewatching “The One with All the Thanksgivings.” They’re the TV equivalent of warm rolls and gravy: familiar, funny, and endlessly rewatchable.

Gilmore Girls Fans Rejoice! The Show Is Coming To Your Favorite Channel.; This Is The Best Gilmore Girls Announcement;Warner Bros. TV

Gilmore Girls – “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

Few episodes capture the chaotic magic of holiday eating quite like Stars Hollow’s four-Thanksgivings marathon. Throw this one on when you want quick-witted banter, cozy small-town vibes, and major nostalgia while someone else handles the dishes.

Where was 'The Hunting Wives' filmed?Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives, Season 2 (Netflix, Nov. 26)

If your ideal post-pie activity involves messy secrets, Texas scandal, and zero chill, Season 2 of The Hunting Wives lands right on Turkey Day to fuel your binge. Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman are back in high-drama form for the ultimate guilty-pleasure escape from family small talk.

NBCU

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC & Peacock, starting at 8:30 a.m.)

Set your alarm—or roll straight out of bed with coffee in hand—for the classic NYC kickoff featuring giant balloons, celebrity performances, the Radio City Rockettes, and Santa himself. It’s the official starting gun for Thanksgiving morning in every time zone.

Bill McCay/NBC

The National Dog Show (NBC & Peacock, Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. ET)

Because every great Thanksgiving spread needs a parade of adorable pups while you digest! Hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei and filmed at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, this annual tradition brings pure wholesome joy to your living room right around lunchtime.

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