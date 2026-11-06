5 Best New Netflix Christmas Movies Coming in 2026

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Netflix Christmas movie season! This year's picks are heartfelt, romantic, and just plain fun, which feels like the perfect way to end 2026. Plus, more than one is a book adaptation, so readers — listen up! I can't wait to cuddle up with hot chocolate and watch every single one. Let's break 'em down.

Keep reading for the 5 best new Christmas movies coming to Netflix before we say goodbye to 2026 and hello to 2027.

A Dog's Perfect Christmas — Watch on Netflix Now Netflix As fun as the holidays can be, they can also bring up a lot of different emotions. In this new Christmas movie, a teen, her grandpa, and his basset hound are doing their best to keep the family together at Christmas (which is easier said than done). The film stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jennifer Tilly, Mary Steenburgen, and Thomas Haden Church so it's definitely one you can't miss!

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas — Watch on Netflix November 11, 2026 Netflix There are few places that feel more magical at Christmas than New York City, but in Tyler Perry's new movie, things are a little bit bleak. A pastor inherits his family's church and has to grapple with doubt and faith to help save the community...just in time for Christmas Day. The Gospel of Christmas stars Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, Clark Sisters, Smokie Norful, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker, Jekalyn Carr, and Daniel “Dax” Nwosu Jr.

​The Christmas Switch — Watch on Netflix November 12, 2026 Netflix Based on the audiobook Jul i Sankt Anna (Christmas in Sankt Anna) by Eleonor Sager, this Christmas movie sees two very different sisters switch lives leading up to Christmas Day. And it turns out that switch is exactly what they need for their entire lives to change. Reminds me of The Holiday! Félice Jankell, Happy Jankell, Christian Fandango, Celie Sparre, and Anastasios Soulis star.

Guarding Stars — Watch on Netflix November 18, 2026 Netflix No you're not dreaming, Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki ARE teaming up for a new rom-com! It's the thing of millennial dreams! In this flick (based on Katherine Center's The Bodyguard), Leighton plays a body guard who joins a movie star on his Christmas trip home. As expected, mayhem ensues.

In a Holidaze — Watch on Netflix December 2, 2026 Netflix Christina Lauren fans will be thrilled to learn her iconic holiday book is becoming a Netflix movie! And it's got a crazy cast. The story follows a totally aimless 20-something (Maddie Ziegler) who ends up stuck in a time-loop that traps her inside one specific Christmas at her family's cabin. Now she just has to figure out what makes her happy to get her life back on track. No big deal, right? Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, and Elias Kacavas co-star.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Netflix movie recommendations! Thank goodness I can finally say happy holidays ;).