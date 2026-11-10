You can finally watch the trailer for Chris Briney's new Christmas rom-com Clashing Through the Snow! The movie is coming in just under two weeks, and you can imagine my delight earlier this year when I turned down a random street in New York City (so random, in fact that I can't even remember the name) and stumbled upon Connie Baby himself filming the new movie.

Let me set the scene: I was on my way to a birthday dinner and accidentally missed my turn. Definitely because I was dancing along to Olivia Dean and not paying attention. Well, the good thing about New York City is that when you miss a turn you can almost always just...turn at the next street.

I realized I would be walking through a movie set, which always gives me a thrill, but for a solid chunk of time I couldn't figure out what I was looking at — until Chris Briney turned around. And I have the clip below!

Keep reading for the latest update on Chris Briney's new Amazon Christmas rom-com, Clashing Through the Snow.

What is Clashing Through the Snow about? In the new Christmas movie, we meet Ryan (Christopher Briney) and Hannah (Michelle Randolph). Not only are these two both publishing editors, they're actually rivals. Classic. When they get stranded at the airport together, they hop into a rental car and try to make it to New York City. One of their jobs is on the line thanks to budget cuts, but with all the holiday cheer, their stressful situation might just take a romantic turn.

Who's in the Clashing Through the Snow cast with Chris Briney? Prime Video The cast of the movie is actually pretty crazy. We'll see Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage, Andrew Schulz, Julia Fox, and Paris Hilton?! Yes, that Paris Hilton.

Where can I watch Clashing through the Snow? Prime Video Clashing Through the Snow premieres on Prime Video November 23, 2026.

Where are they filming Clashing Through the Snow? #chrisbriney #clashingthroughthesnow #michellerandolph #booktok ♬ Taste Back - Harry Styles @britandco Omgggg! #christopherbriney They filmed at least part of the movie in New York City — and I got to watch with my own two eyes. In this scene, you can see Chris looking pretty moody and sad, walking up to a brownstone and deciding whether he's going to knock. I'm wondering if this is going to come at the end of the movie — maybe after he's had a fight with Michelle Randolph's character? He's wearing a sweater and trousers underneath a navy blue coat, and his hair is just a little bit messy (honestly I wish that had been his styling for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, but that's just one girl's opinion).

Prime Video Well based on the brand new preview from Prime Video, now I'm wondering if I actually saw Chris filming the very last scene of the movie, considering he's in the same outfit when he tells Michelle Randolph's character that he "wants this" (he's probably talking about their relationship, and he's probably coming to her after a major fight. Gosh I love a good rom-com makeup scene).

Prime Video With the cozy costumes and all the decor, this is definitely the movie to get you in the holiday spirit. Is it only April? Yes. But I'm still feeling jolly.

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This post has been updated.