Where To Watch Chris Briney While You Wait For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie
The Summer I Turned Pretty might have come to an end but that doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to our favorite actors. Lola Tung will star opposite Lili Reinhart in cult horror Forbidden Fruits, and Gavin Casalegno just starred in Queen of the Ring with Emily Bett Rickards. And as for the Conrad lovers, there are a few other movies you can see your fave in before The Summer I Turned Pretty movie comes out.
Wondering what is Chris Briney doing next? Here's what you can watch Chris Briney in after you've finished watching The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.
Hacks season 5 — Stream on HBO Max
HBO Max
It was announced that Chris Briney would join Hacks season 5, the entire internet rejoiced (including me). We don't know a ton about his character in the HBO Max comedy, which we can expect in 2026. Yeah, I can't wait.
Hacks stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Chris Briney.
The Julia Set — Coming Soon
Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images
Chris Briney is also starring opposite Chase Infiniti in a new movie called The Julia Set, which is about a brainiac and the TA who helps her prepare for the biggest exam ever.
The Julia Set stars Chase Infiniti, Chris Briney, Gillian Anderson, and Jason Isaacs.
Mean Girls — Stream on Paramount+
Jojo Whilden/Paramount Pictures
Mean Girls is a new adaptation of the Broadway musical, inspired by Tina Fey's iconic 2004 film. The movie follows Cady, a formerly homeschooled girl who has to confront the horror of public high school. Christopher Briney plays Aaron Samuels, Cady's smart and very handsome crush. But even more entertaining than the movie itself are all of Chris and Reneé Rapp's interviews.
Mean Girls stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.
Dalíland — Stream on Hulu
Magnolia Pictures
Christopher Briney's first movie is opposite Sir Ben Kingsley (no big deal!), and he plays a young assistant to Kingsley's Salvador Dalí as the artist prepares for a show in 1973 New York City.
Dalíland stars Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, Alexander Beyer, Andreja Pejić, Suki Waterhouse, and Ezra Miller.
Hidden Harbor — Listen on Quinn
Erika Doss/Prime Video
Okay, this project isn't a movie you can watch but if you're into audiobooks, you might like Hidden Harbor. But I will warn you: this one is steamy. It's about a man who comes back to his hometown...and falls for his brother's ex. Sound familiar?
Influencer — Listen on Audible
Erika Doss/Prime Video
Christopher Briney's other audiobook, Influencer, is available to stream on Audible. He plays new kid in town Aaron Fortin, who isn't exactly who he seems. When a new friend Crystal exposes his true identity, he begins to target her — and get support from her friends along the way.
Influencer stars Christopher Briney and Isabela Merced.
