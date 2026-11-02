How To Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In 2026

The 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marks the show’s 100th year and will take place on November 26. There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than with the annual parade that promises all kinds of fun to tune in for. While some people prefer to go in person, there’s no shame in enjoying the holiday fun from your couch.

Last year, the parade was by Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb, so we'll have to see who will return to host this year's parade. A lot has happened in pop culture this year, meaning there’s so much to celebrate at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026!

Is this year the 100th Macy's Day parade? NBC Yes, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade started in 1926, so this is the 100th year! There will be 100 balloon to mark the occasion.

Where can you stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026? NBC For cable users, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC as always. However, if you’re looking for streaming options, you can catch the parade on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade begin? NBC The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 AM EST and will end at 12:00 noon, just in time for the annual National Dog Show. For anyone who likes to sleep in, the parade will air again at 2 pm.

Is the Macy's Day parade free to attend? Trevor Hayes/Unsplash Yep, you can go watch it in person if you're in NYC, but be warned: you might have to secure your spot at 4:30 AM.

Which Broadway shows are performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026? Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions We don't have an official announcement on which shows will perform, but I'm betting on Lost Boys and Schmigadoon.

Do singers lip sync in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade? NBC Yes, normally the singers in the parade lip sync to make sure the performance sounds good. Plus, it's cold and they're on a moving float!

Where can I see Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade? Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. The best place to catch the parade without leaving your living room and heading to 34th Street is on NBC or Peacock. While other networks have shown footage throughout the years, NBC is the only place to catch all the performances and a close-up view right from Macy’s Herald Square. However, for Spanish speakers, Telemundo will be the best option as it will air a Spanish version of the parade hosted by Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow.

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This post has been updated.