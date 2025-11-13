Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Um, did this just spoil the whole season?

Surprise! Here's Your First Look At Sydney & Carmy In 'The Bear' Season 5.

the bear season 5 first look at carmy sydney
FX/Hulu
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 13, 2025
The Bear season 5 is coming to Hulu and FX soon, and we just got the first look at Sydney and Carmy. I'm not ashamed to admit just how much I love this duo — and that the whole reason I even started The Bear in the first place was because I saw an edit to "This Love" by Taylor Swift that shipped them as a couple. Did I expect them to have an actual romance? Yes. Have they actually done anything that indicates they have feelings for each other? No. But I'm still holding out hope.

Keep reading for your first look at Sydney and Carmy in The Bear season 5, and the latest news on the show.

Is Jeremy Allen White going to be in season 5 of The Bear?

At a Disney+ originals previews event in Hong Kong, industry insiders were given updates on upcoming Disney titles — and it looks like that preview includes a new still of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) laughing together in the kitchen of The Bear. Honestly, after the 30-minute argument at the end of The Bear season 4, I'm just glad these two are talking, let alone laughing.

Now, whether these two will end up being romantically interested in each other or not is still up in the air, but for now, it's just wishful thinking.

Is there a season 5 of The Bear?

sydney richie the bear

FX/Hulu

Yes, The Bear season 5 is coming to FX and Hulu soon! "The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” FX chairman John Landgraf told Variety. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

5 seasons in 5 years I know that's right!!

Where can I watch The Bear season 5?

the bear season 5

Matt Dinerstein/FX

The Bear season 5 is dropping on FX and Hulu sometime soon. We've gotten a new season every summer, so it's safe to assume we'll see season 5 in 2026.

Who's in The Bear cast?

the bear cast

FX/Hulu

The cast of The Bear includes:

  • Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto
  • Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich
  • Oliver Platt as Jimmy Kalinowski
  • Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks
  • Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero
  • Will Poulter as Luca
  • Abby Elliott as Natalie Berzatto
  • Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim
  • Corey Hendrix as Gary Woods
  • Matty Matheson as Neil Fak
  • Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto
  • Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap
  • Jon Bernthal as Mike Berzatto

Why is Carmen leaving The Bear?

the bear season 5 fx

FX

At the end of The Bear season 4, Carmy announced he was leaving the restaurant — and making Sydney and Richie the new partners. He explained that he wanted to live a life outside the kitchen to figure out who he actually is.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest updates on The Bear and your other favorite TV shows.

