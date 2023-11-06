The Bear Season 3 Is Officially On Its Way
2023 has proven to be one of the best years in television history, and one new TV show that *everyone* was talking about this year was The Bear season 2. Not only did it provide even higher career stakes for all our favorite chefs, but it also deepened the relationships, connections, and heart the first season gave us. FX officially announced this week that The Bear season 3 is coming! Here's everything you need to know about the new installment. Yes, chef!
Are we getting The Bear Season 3?
Yes, The Bear season 3 is coming! FX announced on November 6 that a third installment of the hit TV was coming. Because the WGA strike ended, the show can enter pre-production, which includes writing all of the scripts.
Who's going to be in The Bear Season 3?
You can expect all your favorite The Bear cast members to return for season 3 including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.
When is The Bear Season 3 coming out?
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear premiered in June of 2022 and 2023, respectively, so we're hoping to see The Bear season 3 before the end of 2024. However, the SAG-AFTRA actors' strikehas to end before filming can begin. Until then, feel free to rewatch Season 1 and 2 on Hulu — I know I will.
Is The Bear up for any Emmy Awards?
Yes, The Bear is up for multiple Emmys this year: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri, and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt.
Who plays Carmen's mom in The Bear Season 2?
Natalie and Carmy's mom Donna (who you can see in the season two episodes "The Fishes" and "The Bear") is played by Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis.
Why is Carmy called Bear?
Carmy's last name is Berzatto, so multiple family members are called different forms of "Bear" as a family nickname or term of endearment (like "Sugar Bear" or "Mikey Bear"). Carmy is most frequently referred to as just "Bear," and decides to name his restaurant The Bear.
