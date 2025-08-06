Well, 'The Buccaneers' Will Never Be The Same After That Ending

Spoilers for The Buccaneers season 2 ahead!

The Buccaneers season 2 came to a close on Wednesday, August 6, and it was a finale for the ages. The episode begins with a bang — as in, Lizzy figures out Nan knows about her and Theo's affair thanks to an earring Nan found. Yikes. And when Lizzy tries to mend fences, Nan doesn't accept her apology. After Lizzy points out that Nan herself was in a love triangle with Theo and Guy, she leaves, but not before telling Lizzy that high society deserves to know "the truth" about her — and the next morning's newspapers proclaim the affair (but hide Lizzy's identity).

'The Buccaneers' season 2 finale packs on the drama. But never fear, Lizzy fans. All's not lost for this Buccaneer because Hector meets with her, telling her he wants to protect her. The two get engaged. Meanwhile, in the midst of all her relationship drama, Nan's pretty busy. She's planning a masquerade ball! And all the girls will be there. After the death of her husband Richard in episode 6, Conchita attends the party and embarks on a new business venture with Mabel. The duo agree to transform Conchita's matchmaking services into a place where the LGBTQ community can connect. Conchita also invites Jinny to live with her and I'm crossing all my fingers and toes we get to see that. "I want them to have a female commune!" Alisha Boe told Town & Country. "I want Mabel in there and I want baby Freddie in there, and I want Jinny in there. No men and just a bunch of women raising these little children. It would be so fun."

Meanwhile, the Guy, Nan, and Theo love triangle continues. Apple TV+ Guy is dealing with his own issues as he waits for his marriage to Paloma to be annulled (and he waits for Nan to forgive him for the drunken decision in the first place). Well, it turns out that Paloma actually has the papers, but lies and says she's still waiting for them. (Okay Ross and Rachel). When Guy finds Nan, he tells her he loves her and tries to kiss her...which she dodges. And Guy's not the only guy at the party who has to answer for his decisions. Hector's father finds him at the party and reveals that Hector's actually the one who leaked the information about Theo's affair to the paper in a convoluted attempt to get Lizzy back. WHAT!

We're in for some shocking announcements. Apple TV+ While Nan feels surprised by Guy's constant attempts to get her back, I was shocked by the fact that, after Nan told Theo to let her stay or she'd tell everyone about the affair, he responded by saying she was a nobody and that she needed to leave. But what he doesn't know is that Nan is pregnant — and she's afraid Theo and his mom will take her baby to maintain their lineage. She decides to publicly announce her pregnancy at the masquerade ball, but right before she's about to tell the world at midnight, Theo cuts her off and announces instead that he doesn't love Nan anymore — and then renounces his title as Duke of Tintagel. "He sacrifices his history, his blood, his lineage, everything in that moment for love," Guy Remmers tells EW. "I felt really emotional saying, 'It's not always come easy, but it has been the honor of my life to serve as Duke.' And it really has. He hasn't always enjoyed every aspect of it, but he has loved it. He's very proud."

But Nan takes her future into her own hands. Apple TV+ And as the season ends, we see Nan run down the beach, smiling. “I think [she feels] freedom,” Kristine Frøseth told TODAY. “Maybe right after she stops running, she realizes, ‘Where am I going to go?’ I’m very excited to see where she is going to go and how she’s going to raise this child. Is she going to go back? I really hope she stays by herself.” “I actually think that she should be by herself, and I was really proud of her when she made that decision,” she continues. “It’s a really courageous decision to leave things behind, but I think things have gotten so toxic within the friendships, within the men. There’s so much happening and she’s been making a lot of sacrifices and too many impulsive decisions. It’s just time to get away.” Maybe this means Nan and Guy will finally get together?

