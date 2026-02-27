The Buccaneers season 2 finale was definitely one to be remembered — and I need new episodes as soon as possible because I need to know what's going to happen next. Because not only is Nan pregnant, but Theo just renounced his title. Plus, there's the fact Conchita now has to tackle life as a 23-year-old widow and mother, and Hector is the one who leaked Lizzy and Theo's affair in order to "protect" her with his own marriage proposal. Wow. So what's happening next with The Buccaneers? Well first off, Apple TV just announced Paul Wesley is joining the cast. Let's get into it.

Here's the latest update on Apple TV's The Buccaneers season 3.

Who's in The Buccaneers cast? Apple TV+ Paul Wesley is joining The Buccaneers season 3 cast! We're still awaiting word on the rest of the actors, but they told Brit + Co they'd love to see Meryl Streep and Jacob Elordi join the cast! Season 2 featured: Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth

as Mabel Elmsworth Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth

as Lizzy Elmsworth Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George

as Nan St. George Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George

as Jinny St. George Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown

as Lord James Seadown Guy Remmers as Theo

as Theo Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

as Lord Richard Marable Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable

as Honoria Marable Alisha Boe as Conchita Glosson

as Conchita Glosson Leighton Meester

Will there be a season 3 of The Buccaneers? Apple TV+ The Buccaneers season 3 is officially coming to Apple TV! And we know how passionate the team is about telling the story. "We're really excited for people to sort of get to know the world of it and meet these women and experience the female friendship of it," series creator Katherine Jakeways exclusively told Brit + Co. She hopes viewers "come out of it going, 'Wow these do feel like people that I know." She also told Apple TV+, "We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

Where can I watch The Buccaneers season 3? Apple TV+ The Buccaneers season 3 will be available to stream on Apple TV. Stay tuned for an official release date.

How many episodes will The Buccaneers season 3 have? Apple TV+ The Buccaneers season 1 and 2 both had 8 episodes, so it's safe to assume season 3 will have the same. Here was the release schedule for season 2: Season 2, Episode 1 “The Duchess of Tintagel” premiered June 18, 2025

“The Duchess of Tintagel” premiered June 18, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 “Holy Grail” premiered June 25, 2025

“Holy Grail” premiered June 25, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 “Get Her Out” premiered July 2, 2025

“Get Her Out” premiered July 2, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 “Ice Cream” premiered July 9, 2025

“Ice Cream” premiered July 9, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 “A Whole Love” premiered July 16, 2025

“A Whole Love” premiered July 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 “Every Single Piece Of My Heart” premiered Wednesday, July 23, 2025

“Every Single Piece Of My Heart” premiered Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "All Rise" premiered July 30, 2025

"All Rise" premiered July 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "She Knows" premiered August 6, 2025

Is The Buccaneers unfinished? Amazon Yes, The Buccaneers is an unfinished Edith Wharton novel, but despite the fact it wasn't finished, it looks like we haven't covered the whole show yet. And there's one particular plot point I'd love to see on the show.

