'The Buccaneers' Fans Are "Heartbroken" About THAT Death In This Week's Episode

Spoilers for The Buccaneers Season 2, Ep 6 "Every Single Piece Of My Heart.”

The Buccaneers is known for its passion (and its crazy storylines) but while the show has gotten some pretty heated fan reactions before, nothing has gotten a reaction quite like The Buccaneers season 2, episode 6 "Every Single Piece Of My Heart." And that makes sense, considering the show has never killed one of its main characters before.

What happened in The Buccaneers season 2, episode 6? The Buccaneers season 2, episode 6 finally sees Guy (Matthew Broome) return to England after after agreeing to look after Jinny and her baby in Italy — and perhaps most importantly, keep Jinny away from Lord Seadown (Barney Fishwick)...whose kidnapping of baby Freddie is why they're back in England in the first place. But never fear because sisters always come through, and Nan and Theo orchestrate a plan to help restore Jinny's reputation, which includes surprising Seadown (and everyone else) with a story in the paper about how he really treated Jinny. Unfortunately, Seadown knows exactly how to push Jinny's buttons, and when he provokes her at the opera, he's able to twist the situation to make her look crazy — and to take her to an asylum, where he sedates her. With the promise of being reunited with her son, Jinny agrees to live with Seadown and promote his side of the story, which basically means she becomes his house prisoner. Richard (Josh Dylan) and Honoria (Mia Threapleton) are desperate to shake some sense into their brother, and to free Jinny (duh), and while Richard distracts Seadown, Honoria grabs the baby and escapes, catching her brothers' attention. After punching Seadown unconscious, Richard is able to free Jinny but it comes at the ultimate cost: Seadown pulls out a gun, threatening to shoot himself. While Jinny hides in the woods she (and the viewer) hear the gun go off. But when she runs back to the house, it's Richard's body she sees. Yeah, I'm heartbroken. And I'm not the only one.

'The Buccaneers' fans are devastated about Richard's death. Apple TV Killing Richard off is a pretty surprising move, especially since he's a lot of viewers' favorite character outside the main women. "They killed off the only loving husband and father in this show. The only one who changed for his wife because he loved her unconditionally. Richard was the only man that didn’t piss me off," one Reddit user says. "Im so annoyed. I told myself he was gonna give die the second I saw the gun to prepare myself but omg. I’m so heartbroken." "Just finishes watching and I just want to say I’m terribly angry and frustrated," another user says. "I’m debating whether I want to keep watching." That sounds a lot like what happened after OBX killed of JJ...and honestly I can't blame you. A third agrees, "This episode absolutely broke my heart...What in the world is going on? I truly don’t understand what the writers were thinking but this episode as a whole was completely gut wrenching to watch. I truly hope Richard isn’t actually dead. I hope that they lock up the absolute psycho that is James. I know Conchita will be a mess and it makes me so sad because Richard truly saw her and loved her for everything she was. I’m truly devastated."

What has Josh Dylan said about The Buccaneers? Apple TV Even though Richard has gone through some heartbreaking experiences, Josh Dylan and the rest of the cast told us how much fun they have on set. "We have [a group chat] called 'The Short Kings,'" Josh Dylan tells Brit + Co, to which Josie replies, "Yeah, cause everyone is short except you, Guy, and Matt." "I think there's a sort of slight irony to it," Josh admits. "That was the idea." "The last thing I sent was, it was about half midnight, I was like, 'Anyone up?'" Matthew Broome laughs. "I was lonely and wanted some company. They were all asleep." "I sent a video of myself going for a run in Central Park singing 'New York, New York,'" Barney Fishwick says. "I was quite overexcited." Imogen Waterhouse remembers something a little more extreme: "Aubrey had to go to urgent care [because] her earring got stuck or something, so she was sending pictures lying there."

How many episodes are in The Buccaneers season 2? Apple TV You can watch The Buccaneers every Wednesday on Apple TV. Here's the full release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 “The Duchess of Tintagel” premiered June 18, 2025

“The Duchess of Tintagel” premiered June 18, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 “Holy Grail” premiered June 25, 2025

“Holy Grail” premiered June 25, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 “Get Her Out” premiered July 2, 2025

“Get Her Out” premiered July 2, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 “Ice Cream” premiered July 9, 2025

“Ice Cream” premiered July 9, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 “A Whole Love” premiered July 16, 2025

“A Whole Love” premiered July 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 “Every Single Piece Of My Heart” premiered Wednesday, July 23, 2025

“Every Single Piece Of My Heart” premiered Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 premieres July 30, 2025

premieres July 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 premieres August 6, 2025

