Aubri Ibrag, Guy Remmers & Jacob Ifan Reveal The Biggest 'The Buccaneers' Cast Jokester

In The Buccaneers, the characters might find themselves in the middle of some pretty serious drama, but on the set of the Apple TV show, the cast simply had buckets of fun. In Brit + Co's exclusive interview with the cast, we asked who the biggest goofball was and the answer was pretty unanimous.

'The Buccaneers' cast agrees on the biggest on-set jokester. "It's Josie," Aubri Ibrag says definitively. "Josie was like...just before the camera rolls, will break out into like a standup routine," Jacob Ifan says. "All of a sudden, you're like, 'Oh my god, what's happening,' and the whole crew will be laughing and she'll be doing a bit, she'll be on a chair. She's such a natural performer." "I remember we were filming this scene in a carriage and I'm getting my lines wrong, and she's just whispering in my ear, 'This is actually the line,'" Aubri adds, while Jacob agrees, "She'll do it in the scene as well! It's quite hard when you're acting with her, she'll do the maddest thing. When you're off camera, you have to hold it together." But Josie wasn't the only jokester on set. "There were sheep — do you remember the Scottish sheep? — and then we were like on the field and we were like, 'Sheep sheep sheep' [to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please'], like running in our frocks and corsets around the field with Josie. That's what it's like being on set with Josie, it's a lot of fun."

But they all have fun in the cast group chats. And off-set, the fun continues thanks to the hilarious The Buccaneers cast group chats. "We have one called 'The Short Kings,'" Josh Dylan tells Brit + Co, to which Josie replies, "Yeah, cause everyone is short except you, Guy, and Matt." "I think there's a sort of slight irony to it," Josh admits. "That was the idea." "The last thing I sent was, it was about half midnight, I was like, 'Anyone up?'" Matthew Broome laughs. "I was lonely and wanted some company. They were all asleep." "I sent a video of myself going for a run in Central Park singing 'New York, New York,'" Barney Fishwick says. "I was quite overexcited." Imogen Waterhouse remembers something a little more extreme: "Aubrey had to go to urgent care [because] her earring got stuck or something, so she was sending pictures lying there."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.