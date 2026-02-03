Finished ‘Bridgerton’? This Grittier, Steamier Netflix Royal Drama Is the Must-Watch Alternative

Here's everything you need to know about The Empress season 3 before it drops on Netflix in 2026.

The Empress season 3 is coming toand it will be the perfect period romance to fill the void left behind once the credits roll on Benedict and Sophie's season of. The first season of the show follows Elisabeth as she marries Franz, the Emperor of Austria, and both familial and political unrest cause unexpected challenges in their relationship. Season 3 only takes things to the next level as the show moves into the aftermath of the Sardinian War — and its affects on Franz. The show isn't coming out for a little while longer, but we have everything you need to know about the new season so that you're prepared for when newdrop.

What is the plot of The Empress season 3? Netflix The third and final season of the show opens after the Sardinian War, and how much of an effect the war (and losing so many men) had on Franz. While Elisabeth tries to help her traumatized husband, she's also trying to push for what she believes is right...until she has to leave Vienna to take care of her own health. According to the official synopsis, "Elisabeth will make a fateful acquaintance that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe."

Where can I watch The Empress season 3? Netflix The Empress season 3 is coming to Netflix at the end of 2026. Stay tuned for the official release date!

Who's in the cast of The Empress season 3? Netflix The Empress season 3 stars: Devrim Lingnau

Philip Froissant

Melika Foroutan

Johannes Nussbaum

Josephine Thiesen

Runa Greiner

Dejan Bućin

Merlin Sandmeyer

Marlene Burow

Nico Holonics

Sebastian Blomberg

How many episodes will be in The Empress season 3? Netflix The new season will have six episodes that will drop on Netflix.

What is the setting of The Empress season 3? Netflix The Empress season 3 began filming in September 2025 around Bavaria, the Czech Republic, and Spain. This is going to be one beautiful season!

