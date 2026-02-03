Season 3 is coming to Netflix soon.
Finished ‘Bridgerton’? This Grittier, Steamier Netflix Royal Drama Is the Must-Watch Alternative
Here's everything you need to know about The Empress season 3 before it drops on Netflix in 2026.
What is the plot of The Empress season 3?
Netflix
The third and final season of the show opens after the Sardinian War, and how much of an effect the war (and losing so many men) had on Franz. While Elisabeth tries to help her traumatized husband, she's also trying to push for what she believes is right...until she has to leave Vienna to take care of her own health.
According to the official synopsis, "Elisabeth will make a fateful acquaintance that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe."
Where can I watch The Empress season 3?
Netflix
The Empress season 3 is coming to Netflix at the end of 2026. Stay tuned for the official release date!
Who's in the cast of The Empress season 3?
Netflix
The Empress season 3 stars:
- Devrim Lingnau
- Philip Froissant
- Melika Foroutan
- Johannes Nussbaum
- Josephine Thiesen
- Runa Greiner
- Dejan Bućin
- Merlin Sandmeyer
- Marlene Burow
- Nico Holonics
- Sebastian Blomberg
How many episodes will be in The Empress season 3?
Netflix
The new season will have six episodes that will drop on Netflix.
What is the setting of The Empress season 3?
Netflix
The Empress season 3 began filming in September 2025 around Bavaria, the Czech Republic, and Spain. This is going to be one beautiful season!
